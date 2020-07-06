Assessment of Covid-19 Impact: Higher Vulnerabilities within the Elderly Patient Demographic Generates Lucrative Opportunities for Geriatric Medicines

With the lack of medication for treating covid-19, geriatric medicine practitioners need to consider potential treatment with conventional antibiotics, boosting demand substantially over normal levels.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / The global geriatric medicines market is projected to rise at a healthy 6% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. As per the Fact.MR report, the global geriatrics demographic is especially vulnerable to the effects of the COVID-19 virus. The crisis period has substantially increased the demand for medications such as Metformin, diuretics, NSAIDs, and ACE inhibitors. Such a trend will have a positive impact on the geriatric medicines market in the short term.

"The higher number of adults over 60 years are affected by chronic conditions ailments such as neurological disorders, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disorders which are driving the expansion of the global geriatric medicines market during and after the pandemic," says the FACT.MR report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at -

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4746

Geriatric Medicines Market- Key Takeaways

Analgesics remain highly sought after, propelled by rise in pain management prescriptions.

Cardiovascular disease applications contribute substantially to revenue owing to prevalence of artery disease and hypertension.

Diabetes medications are gaining higher demand share owing to poor lifestyle standards among the elderly.

North America and Asia Pacific are major, fast growing markets, supported by advances in healthcare facilities to launch generic drugs.

Geriatric Medicines Market- Driving Factors

Rapid growth of the global elderly population demographic is the primary factor supporting the adoption of geriatric medicines.

The incidences of specific diseases, coupled with lower immunity levels of the elderly support market growth.

Higher investments in the healthcare sector promotes key market developments.

Geriatric Medicines Market- Major Restraints

Story continues

Poor reimbursement policies for geriatrics are set to hold back adoption of geriatric medicine.

High capital costs of medication development to hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Geriatric Medicines Market

The coronavirus outbreak has is having a positive impact on the geriatrics medicine market, driven by strong demand for antibiotics, antidiabetics, and others. However, the dependence of global supply chains on China for drugs and intermediate chemicals including APIs will create challenges for market players during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The geriatric medicines market players are leveraging high growth segments and pushing for expansion in untapped markets. For instance, Acacia Pharma has announced FDA approval of BYFAVO drug for procedural sedation. Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and AstraZeneca are some of the top geriatric medicine manufacturers in the global market.

Explore the global geriatric medicines market with 93 figures, 100 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on

https://www.factmr.com/report/4746/geriatric-medicines-market

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the geriatric medicines market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the geriatric medicines market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the geriatric medicines market on the basis of therapeutic category (analgesic, anti-hypertensive, statins, anti-diabetic, proton pump inhibitor, anti-coagulant, anti-psychotic and anti-depressants), condition (cardiovascular, arthritis, diabetes, neurological, cancer, osteoporosis, respiratory, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

Explore FACT.MR's Comprehensive Coverage of Healthcare Landscape

In-Situ Particle Measurement Market- Get the latest insights on the global in-situ particle measurement market through FACT.MR's report covering analysis for projection period (2018-2026).

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market- FACT.MR's study on the global liver cancer diagnostics market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2017-2022.

Ultrasonic Scalpels Market- Obtain analysis on the global ultrasonic scalpels market through FACT.MR's latest report covering competitive analysis, key regions, along with segmental analysis for 2018-2026.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FACT.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the healthcare sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1507/global-geriatric-medicines-market

SOURCE: FactMR





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596355/Assessment-of-Covid-19-Impact-Higher-Vulnerabilities-within-the-Elderly-Patient-Demographic-Generates-Lucrative-Opportunities-for-Geriatric-Medicines



