Assessment up $84 million in 2021 in Southgate

·1 min read

Year-end statistics from the building department in Southgate show that assessment grew by more than $84 million in 2021.

That adds about $500,000 in new Southgate taxation, and about $630,000 in permit revenue. The building department is self-supporting, not funded by the tax levy.

About $3.7 million was collected in residential Development Charges, which are collected to pay for growth-related expenses in specified areas, such as water and wastewater, roads and environmental.

Building permits were issued for just under 200 single family dwellings were issued in 2021. The number in 2020 was 171 and in 2019 was 120.

In the last three years, that makes 489 residential building permits for houses. Renovations and additions are in a separate category.

Agricultural permits were slightly higher, at 115, compared with 108 and 107 in the two years prior. The value was more than $13 million. Another category seeing a notable increase was industrial going to 22 last year from 11 in 2020 and six in 2019. The value of permits was more than $1 million higher – about $3.6 million in 2021 compared to about $2.5 million.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

