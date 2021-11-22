  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Assessing the validity of the Flames' historically hot start

Justin Cuthbert
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Calgary Flames hold leads in several key categories through what's nearly the first six weeks of the NHL season.They have the best overall goal differential in the NHL at plus-27. They have conceded the fewest goals league-wide at five-on-five. They have more shutouts than any of their contemporaries, blanking teams at a disrespectful rate of 37 percent so far. They have also spent the most time playing with the lead. 

It's all added up to more points than any other team in the Pacific Division.

They also lead the NHL in that dreaded stat which combines shooting and save percentages to predict future outcomes with a proven unsustainable 1.037 PDO at five-on-five.

Now, it's only natural that the crooked numbers the Flames have produced would spit out stats that would suggest a correction is coming. No team has finished with a PDO higher than 1.03 over the last five seasons, with the "most fortunate" of teams usual hovering around two percentage points above the theoretical median of 1.0.

It's a safe bet, then, that the Flames will perform well below their current mark for the rest of the season.

Though in reality we didn't need an analytic to tell us this. 

Because history works too.

The most team shutouts for a single season in the NHL's modern era belong to the 2011-12 St. Louis Blues, who survived 60 minutes without blemish 15 times with the combination of Brian Elliott and Jaroslav Halak. 

At their current pace, the Flames — or Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar — would double that mark.

More pucks, on more nights, are set to find their way through Flames netminders. And that's that.

Fortunately, what's also predictive is that conceding a little more shouldn't result in devastating outcomes. That's because aside from the pristine .958 five-on-five save percentage Markstrom and Vladar have combined for while approaching the quarter pole, just about everything else we have seen from the Flames is highly repeatable.

That equal part contributing to the PDO — overall shooting percentage — is hovering around a very standard, very average 9.69 percent. 

That league-best goal differential has been earned, in large part, through top-five rates in shots, attempts, and a league-best share of overall scoring chances. 

These are the numbers that lend evidence to the notion that the Flames are very much for real.

What has transpired in Calgary has been surprising, if not shocking, based on last season.

It appeared as though there was a fairly considerable philosophical divide between Calgary's core group and the brought-back-again head coach Darryl Sutter. If Sutter was oil, Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan were water, at least it seemed. And while spending a summer bringing in personnel that fit Sutter's ideals and not Gaudreau's creativity, with management cornering the market on cheap-ish offensively-limited defenders like Nikita Zadorov and Erik Gudbranson, it seemed from a distance that the offseason activity may only continue to feed the disconnect.

The Flames are doing things defensively we haven&#39;t seen since the 1920&#39;s, but how sustainable is Calgary&#39;s blazing-hot start? (Getty)
The Flames are doing things defensively we haven't seen since the 1920's, but how sustainable is Calgary's blazing-hot start? (Getty)

Instead, Gaudreau in particular is thriving in this defensively-responsible system with the fourth-most points in the entire NHL, while more natural selections in a Sutter regime, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane, are authoring special offensive seasons as well. 

Lindholm has joined Gaudreau as one of nine players with 20-plus points, while Mangiapane trails only Leon Draisaitl in the Rocket Richard race with 15 goals in 19 games. 

It has been more than buy-in; the Flames are executing the Sutter style to perfection. 

Snatching up and staunchly protecting leads through heavy, downhill puck possession and pressure shift over shift, and physical and mean defensive zone tactics, a team that once appeared miscast and incongruous with its coach have harmonized in a special and surprising way.

As much as there is precedent to lean on to predict that certain elements of Calgary's success will diminish some, there's also history backing the notion that when everyone is on Sutter's page, these are the sort of results that follow.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry reiterates desire to retire as a Raptor: 'That is my everything'

    Kyle Lowry discussed retiring a Raptor, his highly-anticipated homecoming and his reasons for leaving Toronto in an interview with The Undefeated.

  • Price would be Canadian Olympic starter upon successful NHL return, GM says

    With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape.

  • Rangers coach loses it on star player after team's dramatic, last-second win

    We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.

  • Fantasy hockey: One player to add for each stat category this week

    Here's who to grab on your fantasy hockey league's waiver wire — while you still can.

  • Week 12 Waiver Wire: Digging deep to find pickups for playoff push

    Week 12 doesn't present a wealth of pickup options. Andy Behrens helps sort through the priority adds for those looking to fill holes on their fantasy rosters.

  • 'I played like s***': Baker Mayfield explains media blackout after win vs. Lions

    Mayfield didn't talk to the media because he was frustrated with how he played against the Lions.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Nov. 22

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer driving the bus for Manchester United. Will the managerial change galvanize the troubled squad? Or do problems run much deeper? We'll find out this week.

  • NFL MVP betting: Tom Brady gaining separation as Patrick Mahomes rises

    Taking a look at the NFL MVP betting landscape after another crazy week.

  • LeBron James ejected after contact with Pistons' Isaiah Stewart drew blood, skirmish ensues

    LeBron James was ejected after contact with Isaiah Stewart drew blood.

  • Exchanging Olympic hockey hot takes

    Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.

  • Rory McIlroy shreds shirt after losing tournament, and that's OK

    Frustrated by a late loss, Rory McIlroy took out his frustrations on a golf shirt ... and that's just fine.

  • Canadiens, Coyotes having terrible seasons for different reasons

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate which NHL has had the worse season: Montreal or Arizona?

  • GM and VP of soccer operations Curtis parts ways with TFC after disappointing season

    Toronto FC general manager and senior vice president of soccer operations Ali Curtis announced Monday he is leaving the Major League Soccer club to pursue other interests. The announcement comes a day after Toronto finished its 2021 season with a 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian championship final. Curtis joined the club in 2019 to replace longtime GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who left Toronto to become president of the Columbus Crew. Toronto enjoyed immediate success under Curtis, who made his m

  • FIFA delegation wraps up visits to 2026 World Cup candidate cities with Toronto stop

    TORONTO — A FIFA delegation wrapped up its visits to candidate cities for the 2026 World Cup with a stop in Toronto on Monday, having already seen Canadian soccer at its snowy best in Edmonton. "I commented at the time that it was very chilly but a very warm atmosphere," Colin Smith, FIFA's chief tournaments and events officer, said of Edmonton where his group witnessed the Canadian men defeat CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico 2-1 last Tuesday before an announced crowd of 44,212 at Commonwealth Stadium

  • McLaurin keeps making improvements and impact for Washington

    Terry McLaurin has already been Washington's best skill position player for his three seasons in the NFL. McLaurin has shown in back-to-back victories that he's still getting better. Making five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in a win at the Carolina Panthers was more evidence of McLaurin's continued improvement and the impact he can make on a game. “When you see him one on one, you give him a shot,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “He continues to make plays, and you just want to keep

  • Injury to ribs leaves Fields' status up in the air for Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are reeling. And now, they might have to get by without Justin Fields. Coach Matt Nagy said the team was still trying to determine Monday if their prized rookie quarterback bruised his ribs or broke them in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. “I can’t rule out anything, all I can say is we’re waiting to get feedback today and then that’s what we’ve got to go off of,” he said. The Bears (3-7) were hoping Fields would build on his best outing as a pro. Inst

  • Colts use blowout in Buffalo to prove they're playoff ready

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts sent a loud, clear message to the NFL on Sunday. They're tested and playoff ready. After starting 1-4, the Colts have scrapped their way back into the postseason conversation by winning five of six. And on a windy, rainy day in Buffalo, Indianapolis provided an emphatic answer to critics who questioned its ability to beat a legitimate contender by routing last year's AFC runner-ups 41-15 — their first win in six games against 2020 playoff teams. Now the

  • USFL unveils 8 teams for April 2022 relaunch

    The USFL is coming back, 39 years after it first launched.

  • Titans have lots to clean up after ugly end to win streak

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss. The Titans (8-3) have lots to clean up after a season-high five turnovers, four off interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans. They’ll still have to prove they can beat a team the Titans are favored against, with two of their three losses to teams with a combined one win at t

  • Buoyed by backups, Cardinals feeling good with 9-2 record

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals just won two of the past three games without their two most prolific offensive playmakers and now get two weeks to rest and regroup before the stretch run. There's little doubt the franchise has been among the NFL's best through 11 weeks. Now they hope the best is still to come. “I’ve been in this league a long time, and when you’re playing meaningful games at the end of November, December, January, that’s when it’s really fun,” Cardinals tight end Zach