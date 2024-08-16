Assessing Paulo Dybala’s future | Saudi Arabia or Roma?

Serie A side Roma are stuck in a weird sort of conundrum involving Paulo Dybala.

It has been quite clear in recent days that La Joya isn’t quite at the centre of the project under Daniele de Rossi, who has made the idea public too. Not too long ago, Dybala rejected a big money move from Al-Qadsiah but that was when he was of the opinion that he will be a key part of the side.

That isn’t quite the situation anymore and Al-Qadsiah are back on the table. It is unclear whether Roma pushed Dybala to speak to the Saudi club or whether Dybala’s entourage came forward to have talks once again. But the situation has become a bit spicy, with hordes of information now coming in about the saga.

La Repubblica have recently mentioned that it is ‘over’ between Dybala and Roma and the Argentine has accepted the offer from the Saudi side. That has been played down, with other outlets stating that the decision hasn’t been made.

Corriere dello Sport, who are generally decent with Roma coverage, have stated that Dybala has rejected Al-Qadsiah and his wife has some doubts about the move to the Middle East. On top of that, they also mentioned that La Joya trained regularly with the club today.

Sky Italia are meanwhile, on the fence. They mention that no decision has been made by Dybala about the future, with the player having been offered €60m over a three-year deal and Roma offered €18m too. The money on offer is quite attractive and there is also a suggestion that Roma have set a deadline by when Dybala can make a decision.

In the meantime, the club’s fans wrote a message outside Roma’s training ground which said: ‘Paulo, non si vende’ [Paulo, is not for sale] and it is a very clear expression of their opinion.

And the Giallorossi fans are incredibly vocal and they always make their opinion heard. Considering how loved Dybala is from the very minute he stepped foot into the city, they would make life difficult for the club if the Argentine is sold this way.

There is a financial side to all of this too, with Dybala earning more than what an Italian side can usually afford and getting him off the wage bill can offer Roma more wiggle room in the market. Curiously enough, La Gazzetta dello Sport have mentioned that Fali Ramadani, who is Federico Chiesa’s agent, is one of the intermediaries in the Saudi deal for Dybala and that is a detail which can’t be missed, considering Roma’s links with the Juventus man.

Co-incidentally, it is only after the expression of fans that the media tilt changed from the player moving on to Roma standing a bit firm or Dybala still taking his time. Il Romanista carried a line from the club, revealing that Roma have told them that the Saudi club has never made an offer for Dybala, and that says everything you want to know about how the winds have changed.

Roma haven’t excluded Dybala from the project at all and he remains part of the side. He just isn’t as prominent as he was.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN