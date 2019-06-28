Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo in FP2
led most of the session with a 1m33.223s before the field put on new tyres for the last five minutes of FP2.
's lap record set in 2015.
completing the same top three as in FP1 on the best of the Ducatis.
Petrucci was followed by his teammate Dovizioso and Suzuki's .
for a fast lap, but another attempt at a fast lap at the end of FP2 resulted in a crash.
The Aprilia rider was still sixth in the session, narrowly outpacing Marquez (Honda) and (Suzuki).
A late improvement from Rossi put the Italian ninth and into a provisional Q2 spot, with completing the top 10 on the LCR Honda.
KTM had a low-key session, with its quickest rider crashing at Turn 7.
Session results:
1
12
Yamaha
1'32.638
2
20
Yamaha
1'32.818
0.180
3
9
Ducati
1'32.952
0.314
4
4
Ducati
1'33.223
0.585
5
42
Suzuki
1'33.305
0.667
6
29
Aprilia
1'33.355
0.717
7
93
Honda
1'33.413
0.775
8
36
Suzuki
1'33.415
0.777
9
46
Yamaha
1'33.517
0.879
10
35
Honda
1'33.727
1.089
11
63
Ducati
1'33.815
1.177
12
17
Ducati
1'33.854
1.216
13
43
Ducati
1'33.874
1.236
14
21
Yamaha
1'33.963
1.325
15
44
KTM
1'33.971
1.333
16
30
Honda
1'34.040
1.402
17
5
KTM
1'34.194
1.556
18
53
Ducati
1'34.370
1.732
19
41
Aprilia
1'34.537
1.899
20
88
KTM
1'34.628
1.990
21
55
KTM
1'35.250
2.612
99
Honda