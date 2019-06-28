Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Quartararo in FP2

David Gruz
motorsport.com

led most of the session with a 1m33.223s before the field put on new tyres for the last five minutes of FP2.

's lap record set in 2015.

completing the same top three as in FP1 on the best of the Ducatis.

Petrucci was followed by his teammate Dovizioso and Suzuki's .

for a fast lap, but another attempt at a fast lap at the end of FP2 resulted in a crash.

The Aprilia rider was still sixth in the session, narrowly outpacing Marquez (Honda) and  (Suzuki).

A late improvement from Rossi put the Italian ninth and into a provisional Q2 spot, with completing the top 10 on the LCR Honda.

KTM had a low-key session, with its quickest rider crashing at Turn 7.

Session results:

1

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'32.638

2

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'32.818

0.180

3

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'32.952

0.314

4

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'33.223

0.585

5

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'33.305

0.667

6

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'33.355

0.717

7

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'33.413

0.775

8

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'33.415

0.777

9

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'33.517

0.879

10

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'33.727

1.089

11

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'33.815

1.177

12

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'33.854

1.216

13

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'33.874

1.236

14

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'33.963

1.325

15

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'33.971

1.333

16

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'34.040

1.402

17

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'34.194

1.556

18

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'34.370

1.732

19

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'34.537

1.899

20

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'34.628

1.990

21

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'35.250

2.612

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

View full results

