Assen MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Rossi in Q1 after lap excluded
Fabio Quartararo led MotoGP Dutch TT third practice by 0.109 seconds with a new lap record, while fellow Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi missed Q2 after his best lap was cancelled.
Rossi lifted himself into Q2 contention with a 1m32.881s to go fifth at the end of FP3 at Assen, but had that lap scrubbed for exceeding track limits at the last corner and fell to 14th as a result.
His team-mate Maverick Vinales and Petronas SRT's Quartararo traded top spot on the FP3 timesheet in the early stages, with the works Yamaha rider prevailing to set the pace with a 1m33.260s.
For much of the session, only Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, Tito Rabat on the Avintia Ducati and Tech3's Hafizh Syahrin had improved on the combined times.
LCR's Cal Crutchlow was the first significant mover, as he guided his Honda into a provisional Q2 place in seventh, while Quartararo cemented second in the combined order with a 1m32.807s that put him top in FP3.
With just over nine minutes remaining, Danilo Petrucci shot to the top of the order with a record lap of 1m32.580s on his Ducati, which looked like it would remain unchallenged through as the chequered flag fell.
However, Quartararo began to light up the timing screens, and produced a 1m32.471s to usurp Petrucci.
The Ducati rider held onto second, with Marc Marquez third on the works Honda ahead of LCR counterpart Takaaki Nakagami.
Vinales was fifth in the session, but held onto third on combined times by virtue of his 1m32.638s lap set in FP2.
Franco Morbidelli shadowed Vinales on the second SRT M1, with Jack Miller (Pramac) heading Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Crutchlow on the second LCR bike and Suzuki's Joan Mir, who was elevated to a Q2 place courtesy of Rossi's cancelled lap.
Rossi will be joined in Q1 by Suzuki's Alex Rins, alongside the Aprilia duo of Andrea Iannone and Espargaro, as well Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia.
KTM's Pol Espargaro had to visit hospital following Friday's sessions after experiencing pain in the hand he injured in a heavy crash during the Barcelona test two weeks ago.
He was cleared to continue, and will join the aforementioned in the first part of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
FP3 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.471s
19
2
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
0.109s
18
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.217s
23
4
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
0.419s
21
5
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.439s
22
6
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.442s
23
7
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.447s
19
8
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.451s
22
9
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.485s
20
10
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.597s
21
11
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.667s
20
12
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.734s
21
13
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.757s
19
14
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.808s
22
15
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.165s
18
16
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1.397s
18
17
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.491s
21
18
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.786s
20
19
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1.787s
17
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.855s
21
21
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2.665s
16
