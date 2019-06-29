Assen MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3, Rossi in Q1 after lap excluded

Lewis Duncan
Autosport
Quartararo tops FP3, Rossi has lap excluded
Quartararo tops FP3, Rossi has lap excluded

Fabio Quartararo led MotoGP Dutch TT third practice by 0.109 seconds with a new lap record, while fellow Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi missed Q2 after his best lap was cancelled.

Rossi lifted himself into Q2 contention with a 1m32.881s to go fifth at the end of FP3 at Assen, but had that lap scrubbed for exceeding track limits at the last corner and fell to 14th as a result.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

His team-mate Maverick Vinales and Petronas SRT's Quartararo traded top spot on the FP3 timesheet in the early stages, with the works Yamaha rider prevailing to set the pace with a 1m33.260s.

For much of the session, only Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, Tito Rabat on the Avintia Ducati and Tech3's Hafizh Syahrin had improved on the combined times.

LCR's Cal Crutchlow was the first significant mover, as he guided his Honda into a provisional Q2 place in seventh, while Quartararo cemented second in the combined order with a 1m32.807s that put him top in FP3.

With just over nine minutes remaining, Danilo Petrucci shot to the top of the order with a record lap of 1m32.580s on his Ducati, which looked like it would remain unchallenged through as the chequered flag fell.

However, Quartararo began to light up the timing screens, and produced a 1m32.471s to usurp Petrucci.

The Ducati rider held onto second, with Marc Marquez third on the works Honda ahead of LCR counterpart Takaaki Nakagami.

Vinales was fifth in the session, but held onto third on combined times by virtue of his 1m32.638s lap set in FP2.

Franco Morbidelli shadowed Vinales on the second SRT M1, with Jack Miller (Pramac) heading Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Crutchlow on the second LCR bike and Suzuki's Joan Mir, who was elevated to a Q2 place courtesy of Rossi's cancelled lap.

Quartararo tops FP3, Rossi has lap excluded
Quartararo tops FP3, Rossi has lap excluded

Rossi will be joined in Q1 by Suzuki's Alex Rins, alongside the Aprilia duo of Andrea Iannone and Espargaro, as well Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia.

KTM's Pol Espargaro had to visit hospital following Friday's sessions after experiencing pain in the hand he injured in a heavy crash during the Barcelona test two weeks ago.

He was cleared to continue, and will join the aforementioned in the first part of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

FP3 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

Laps

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.471s

19

2

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

0.109s

18

3

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

0.217s

23

4

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

0.419s

21

5

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.439s

22

6

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.442s

23

7

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.447s

19

8

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.451s

22

9

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.485s

20

10

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.597s

21

11

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.667s

20

12

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.734s

21

13

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.757s

19

14

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.808s

22

15

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1.165s

18

16

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1.397s

18

17

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.491s

21

18

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.786s

20

19

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1.787s

17

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.855s

21

21

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2.665s

16

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next