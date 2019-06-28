Assen MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP1, Lorenzo crashes

David Gruz
motorsport.com

fell at the end of practice at the fast Turn 7 left-hander, and required the attention of track personnel after walking away from the accident.

The three-time champion had a new aero fairing and also a new carbon reinforced chassis available, but ended the session down in 18th.

His teammate took over the lead with a 1m34.477s at halfway point.

Vinales did not give up the lead until the final minute of the session, improving three times, but in the end he was demoted by , who went 0.077s faster than him with a 1m33.909s.

Behind Vinales, Ducati's  was third-fastest as the Italian fought back from a fast crash at Turn 14 in the early stages of the session.

Suzuki's , another early crasher, completed the top five.

Marquez ended up sixth, just over six tenths off the pace, with LCR rider  bringing a third Honda into the top seven.

Avintia Ducati's (Pramac Ducati).

Andrea Iannone led Aprilia's efforts in 11th as his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who is aiming to race at Assen despite fracturing his femur and tibia in the Barcelona race, crashed.

He fell at Turn 5 and was visibly hurt afterwards, but carried on, recording 17 laps and ending up 14th.

Italian stars Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso were 12th and 13th respectively, the former hampered by a front tyre sensor issue.

Session results:

1

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

22

1'33.909

2

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

23

1'33.986

3

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

16

1'34.169

4

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

20

1'34.423

5

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

17

1'34.441

6

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

21

1'34.522

7

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

20

1'34.589

8

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

17

1'34.596

9

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

18

1'34.659

10

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

19

1'34.674

11

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

22

1'34.698

12

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

19

1'34.746

13

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

20

1'34.756

14

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

17

1'34.921

15

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

21

1'34.988

16

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

21

1'35.134

17

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

22

1'35.500

18

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

16

1'35.661

19

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

17

1'35.759

20

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

20

1'35.769

21

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

19

1'36.168

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

19

1'36.321

