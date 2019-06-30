Assen Moto2: Fernandez survives chaos to take maiden win

Lewis Duncan
motorsport.com

In a frantic Assen race, 's crash.

on the sister Marc VDS machine.

Gardner recovered to second on lap two, and quickly scythed Binder's lead - though lost ground on the following tour due to a moment exiting the Strubben Turn 5 hairpin.

seized the opportunity to move up to fourth, with the Gresini rider moving up to second ahead of Vierge at the final chicane, before overhauling Binder at Turn 4 on the fifth lap.

However, Binder fired his KTM up the inside of Lowes on the run into the Ruskenhoek at Turn 6, and repelled another attack by the Gresini man two laps later at Turn 8.

This opened the door for Augusto Fernandez to charge through to second on the ninth lap, while Gardner dropped out of podium contention with a mistake at Turn 4.

The SAG rider would crash at Turn 16 moments later as he tried to recover, while Lowes's race would end on the following lap when made slight contact as he came through at Turn 9.

Binder's lead was challenged by Fernandez on lap 14, though the Pons rider was forced to sit up after almost crashing, which allowed Tom Luthi on the Intact bike to come through to second.

Luthi's attempt on Binder's lead was foiled at the last chicane, with the KTM able to move over a second clear as the group behind jostled for second.

Marquez prevailed in that scrap, and immediately cut down Binder's advantage, before taking the lead on lap 20 after teammate Vierge and Italtrans rider tangled at Turn 5.

, having started 16th, came through late on to challenge Marquez for the lead, but lost the front going up the inside of Turn 4 and collected the Marc VDS rider.

Fernandez was released into the lead as a result, and led Binder home for a maiden victory, while (Sky VR46) completed the podium despite riding in considerable discomfort from a heavy crash on Saturday.

Fernandez moved up to third in the championship, 25 points behind Luthi.

Luthi finished fourth to take a six-point lead over Marquez in the standings, with .

benefiting from the late drama to score their best results of the season.

Martin crashed heavily out of fourth late on and had to be stretchered off track. His collision with Lowes, as well as the Baldassarri/Marquez clash are under investigation.

Speed Up rider also had a fall and retired.

1

Spain
Spain

Augusto Fernandez

24

2

South Africa
South Africa

Brad Binder

24

0.612

3

Italy
Italy

Luca Marini

24

3.686

4

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Luthi

24

4.028

5

Japan
Japan

Tetsuta Nagashima

24

5.391

6

Italy
Italy

Andrea Locatelli

24

13.127

7

Italy
Italy

Stefano Manzi

24

13.183

8

Germany
Germany

Marcel Schrotter

24

13.567

9

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominique Aegerter

24

19.792

10

Italy
Italy

Marco Bezzecchi

24

21.291

11

Italy
Italy

Fabio Di Giannantonio

24

23.591

12

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dixon

24

26.585

13

Germany
Germany

Lukas Tulovic

24

30.817

14

United States
United States

Joe Roberts

24

34.122

15

Spain
Spain

Iker Lecuona

24

34.406

16

South Africa
South Africa

Steven Odendaal

24

40.034

17

Germany
Germany

Jonas Folger

24

51.405

18

Andorra
Andorra

Xavi Cardelus

24

59.200

Spain
Spain

Alex Marquez

22

2 Laps

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Baldassarri

22

2 Laps

Spain
Spain

Xavi Vierge

19

5 Laps

Italy
Italy

Enea Bastianini

19

5 Laps

Spain
Spain

Jorge Martin

14

10 Laps

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sam Lowes

10

14 Laps

Spain
Spain

Jorge Navarro

10

14 Laps

Australia
Australia

Remy Gardner

9

15 Laps

Italy
Italy

Nicolo Bulega

2

22 Laps

Italy
Italy

Simone Corsi

1

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bo Bendsneyder

1

View full results

