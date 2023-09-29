Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs voice support for 2SLGBTQIA+

ESKASONI — The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs is voicing support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ (Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Questioning, Intersex and Asexual) community, denouncing all anti-2SLGBTQIA+ actions in a press release on Thursday in response to recent protests across Canada opposing inclusive school policies.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny, co-lead of the Assembly's health, wellbeing and education portfolios, emphasized the importance of solidarity and inclusion, asserting that teaching 2SLGBTQIA+ content in schools promotes progress, not regression.

"Two-spirits and members of the LGBTQIA+ community deserve to know that they have the support, care, solidarity, action and safety from all," said Denny. "We must all do our part to see that every community member feels included and that bigotry and hate do not prevail."

The assembly, recognizing the historical marginalization of Indigenous cultures, aims to ensure that 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals enjoy support, safety and freedom of expression within their communities.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs, in partnership with the Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance, says they are committed to combatting hate and discrimination while fostering a culture of acceptance and respect for all.

Mitchell Ferguson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post