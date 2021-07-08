Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says feds prioritizing Metis over First Nations in province

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is criticizing the federal government for what they say is the prioritization of Métis over First Nations in Manitoba, after an agreement between Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) was ratified on Tuesday.

The Manitoba Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement was signed in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday, and with the agreement, Canada now acknowledges and recognizes MMF as the government of the Manitoba Métis.

The agreement recognizes the Manitoba Metis Federation's jurisdiction over citizenship, leadership selection, elections and the operations of their government on behalf of the Manitoba Métis, according to the federal government.

Hours after Tuesday’s announcement, AMC released a statement expressing their disappointment with the agreement being signed while they said Canada was “ignoring Treaties made with First Nations in Manitoba.”

“First Nations leadership in Manitoba have expressed alarm and concern that Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations will sign another agreement with the Métis in Manitoba without considering the implications to the inherent and Treaty rights of First Nations.” AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said in the statement.

In the statement, Dumas said that he believes Canada is now prioritizing Métis over First Nations and also stated he believes there were political reasons behind the agreement signed on Tuesday.

“With the signing of this agreement, Canada has now clearly signalled it prioritizes the Métis over First Nations, as the Liberal Party seeks a majority with another federal election looming nearer,” Dumas said.

“This agreement ignores the First Nation tables and concerns that each First Nation would have with the Crown making agreements and arrangements with the Métis who claim rights and land that have existed long before the Métis came to be, and identified in our Treaties.”

Dumas added that First Nations need to see more from the federal government when it comes to agreements that would see more self-governance among First Nations communities.

“As the original Treaty partners to the Crown, First Nations have yet to be given the right to self-governance matters such as citizenship, elections, and the unencumbered operations of their own governments,” Dumas said.

In an email sent to the Winnipeg Sun on Wednesday, Crown-Indigenous Relations responded to AMC’s statement.

“The Government of Canada works with all Indigenous partners to implement their right to self-determination, advance reconciliation and renew our relationship based on the affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership,” the email read.

“The focus of this self-government agreement is on governance matters internal to Manitoba Metis Federation. The agreement covers matters like citizenship, leadership selection and elections, governmental structures at the local, regional and provincial level and operations. ”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun