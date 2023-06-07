Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs head expresses "concerns" over national council for reconciliation

The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) says Indigenous leaders in Manitoba have concerns about a bill that would see a national council for reconciliation established, and she is asking that several changes be made to the bill before it is passed into law.

According to a Monday media release, AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick and other AMC representatives recently participated in the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples’ study of Bill C-29, a proposed act that would provide for the establishment of a national council for reconciliation.

Merrick said that AMC has five “main concerns” regarding the bill, and the organization has suggested several amendments that could address them, including asking that the national council be “independent of government influence,” and include representation from First Nations across Canada.

AMC is also asking that the national council have a mandate to monitor and evaluate progress on implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, and that the council prioritize addressing issues related to residential schools.

Merrick said she believes the council would be of little value to Indigenous people and communities, if it does not have strong Indigenous representation.

“Our Knowledge Keepers and our Elders should lead this whole process,” Merrick said. “They guide us in terms of the work we want to do in our respective regions. I strongly believe in terms of reconciliation that our people should take the lead in this work.

“This is a nation-to-nation relationship. It’s between Indigenous people and the representatives of the Crown.

“I strongly believe it should be Indigenous-led and comprise of First Nations people.”

According to Merrick, AMC plans to continue to take part in discussions regarding the implementation of a national council for reconciliation and to push for what Merrick said would be “better approaches” to forming the council.

“The AMC will continue to participate in standing committees and other engagement efforts to demonstrate its commitment to advancing reconciliation efforts and advocating for better approaches toward reconciliation,” Merrick said.

“The AMC is dedicated to ensuring that First Nations voices in Manitoba are heard and respected. By working together towards meaningful reconciliation efforts and addressing the concerns outlined, we can create a better future for all First Nations citizens in Canada.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

