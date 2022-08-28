Assault in Sacramento leaves one woman dead and another arrested on homicide charge

One person died and another faces a homicide charge in what Sacramento police said was an assault involving two women.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of an assault shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.

Officers found one woman with serious injuries and provided emergency aid. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police detained the other woman at the scene. She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a homicide charge.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives were still in the early stages of investigating the incident, according to a social media posting by the Police Department.

Investigators believe this was an isolated event, with no remaining suspects. Potential motives are under investigation as officers canvass the area for evidence and witnesses.

Sacramento police encourage witnesses or others with information to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office plans to release the identity of the woman killed once her family has been notified.