Assault with Egg in Chatham Prompts Police Help for Information

A disturbing incident unfolded on St. Clair Street in Chatham at approximately 11:10 p.m. on September 9, 2023. An unidentified vehicle was spotted heading southbound when one of its occupants threw an egg from the passenger side window, causing a direct hit to a pedestrian's eye. The shocking occurrence occurred near Oxley Drive, leaving the victim with severe injuries, necessitating their immediate transportation to the hospital.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as an older model square-body pickup truck adorned with a chrome grill, leaving the local authorities searching for those responsible.

Chatham-Kent Police have appealed to the public for any information that may aid in identifying and locating the individuals involved in this incident.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter