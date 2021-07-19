'Assault on Constitutional Rights': Oppn Demands Answers on Pegasus Leaks

As the Israel-made spyware Pegasus stirs up a storm before the Monsoon session of Parliament, several opposition leaders reacted to the report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, which revealed that the spyware was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.

The report published by The Wire, said that the 'leaked data includes the numbers of top journalists at big media houses like the Hindustan Times, including executive editor Shishir Gupta, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and Indian Express'.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "We know what he's been reading- everything on your phone!"

We know what he’s been reading- everything on your phone!#Pegasus https://t.co/d6spyji5NA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2021

Reacting to the report, CPI parliamentary party leader Binoy Viswam was quoted as saying, “The tentacles of the spy state have come to ministers, judges, journalists and opposition leaders. History of fascism says that out of their own fear complex, fascists go to any extent. I will give notice in Parliament for adjournment motion,”The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy said, "It will be sensible if the Home Minister tells Parliament that Modi Government has nor had any involvement with the Israeli company which tapped and taped our telephones."

It will be sensible if the Home Minister tells Parliament that Modi Government has nor had any involvement with the Israeli company which tapped and taped our telephones. Otherwise like Watergate truth will trickle out and hurt BJP by halal route. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 19, 2021

pegasus project: पेगासस प्रोजेक्ट को प्रशांत भूषण ने बताया 'मोदी वाटरगेट', पत्रकारों ने पूछे सवाल, prashant bhushan calls pegasus project modi watergate https://t.co/U9HNK3M5hA — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 19, 2021

Compromises the Very System of Constitutional Democracy

Demanding a Supreme Court monitored judicial probe into the snooping, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “This matter has to be raised. It’s state surveillance. It is a very, very serious issue. It compromises the very system of constitutional democracy and the privacy of the citizens. The government cannot get away by saying that they have to verify and all. These are serious issues. Which are the agencies that got the malware? Which are the agencies which bought Pegasus? This is not something that the government can run away from,” The Indian Express reported.

Sharma added, “The phones of leaders in opposition, journalists, editors, Supreme Court judges, prominent business leaders are being tapped. What is coming out is a confirmation of the apprehensions expressed on the floor of Parliament in the past… it is not a question of a discussion or debate."

GoI has denied resorting to unauthorised surveillance. The question this raises is, if #Pegasus is only sold to governments, which other govts (China/Pak?) are using it to snoop on prominent Indian citizens? Shouldn't the authorities call for an independent investigation? https://t.co/05yc8IEvDe — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 18, 2021

Use of surveillance & spyware against a range of citizens in India exposed. NSO the Israeli company supplier of the #Pegasus spyware states that it’s clients are only govts and their agencies.

Modi Govt has to answer who is responsible for this illegal criminal snooping https://t.co/sS8CdXDcvp — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) July 18, 2021

TO CHECK UNAUTHORISED SURVEILLANCE BY INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES I HAD MOVED A BILL IN 2011



INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (POWERS AND REGULATION) BILL-2011



HAVE LISTED IT FOR INTRODUCTION AGAIN



http://164.100.24.219/billstexts/lsbilltexts/AsIntroduced/7185LS.pdf



https://t.co/mKwhl4acD4 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 19, 2021

Now BJP means "भारतीय जासूस पार्टी"

#Pegasus — Jaivardhan Singh (@JVSinghINC) July 19, 2021

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

