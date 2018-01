Assault case for NC State's Johnson resumes next week

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The felony assault case involving suspended North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson will resume next week in his home state of Ohio.

According to the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Court, a pretrial hearing was held Monday and another is set for Jan. 16.

A court document says Johnson was among four people indicted Dec. 5 for causing ''serious physical harm'' to a male victim on or about Oct. 8. A police report states the victim reported having a broken orbital bone and a concussion while needing stitches after an argument escalated.

Court records show Johnson has pleaded not guilty and posted $5,000 bond on Dec. 20.

The sophomore was averaging 8.7 points and 6.6 assists before being indefinitely suspended last month.

