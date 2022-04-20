'Assassin’s Creed Origins' Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Sarah Kearns
·1 min read

Assassin's Creed Origins is making its way to Xbox Game Pass, the company announced in a blog post. Working with Ubisoft, Xbox has promised a slew of new additions to the Game Pass library.

As the first in the Assassin's Creed franchise to join Game Pass, the Egypt-set Assassin's Creed Origins is the tenth installment in the gaming series. The title debuted in 2017, following 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Xbox said that Origins will arrive on Game Pass sometime in the next two months for cloud, console, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app. It will also be bringing For Honor: Marching Fire Edition to PC via Ubisoft Connect, and will upgrade to the Marching Fire Edition for cloud and console.

Additional titles available on Game Pass immediately include EA Play’s F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and ID@Xbox’s cutesy epic Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

In other gaming news, a Game Boy Advance emulator for Nintendo Switch Online has reportedly been leaked.

