Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date to land earlier than expected

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad. (Ubisoft)

A rare kind of gaming news, Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release a week early.

The game was scheduled to arrive on October 12, but will now come out on October 5.

Publisher Ubisoft announced the change in a tweet that confirmed the game has “gone gold”.

This typically means the version of a title set to be etched onto a disc has been completed.

That extra week lets Assassin’s Creed Mirage gain some distance from rivals with some cross-over appeal. These include Alan Wake 2, due on October 17, and the much-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5, due for release on October 20.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage: What to expect

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad, joining a fairly long list of cities covered by the series. London got the Assassin’s Creed treatment back in 2015 with Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Previews of Mirage suggest this instalment sees Assassin’s Creed return to its series roots.

There’s a greater focus on the good old-fashioned assassination, parkour-style movement and smaller environments, after the massive sprawling open worlds of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla.

Mirage is in development at Ubisoft’s Bordeaux studio, which was formed in 2017.

To date, it has worked on DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint online game, but this is the first time the Bordeaux team has been listed as the principal developer of one of the Assassin’s Creed titles.

It’s a smaller-scope game than the recent instalments and comes with a lower price to boot. You can pre-order the PC version direct from Ubisoft for £44.99, while we’ve found it online for under £30, and the PS5 edition for under £40.

Ubisoft has suggested in an IGN interview from back in 2022 that playtime is going to be closer to the 15-20 hours of the earlier title in the series. Howlongtobeat says you can expect the more recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to eat up 60 hours, or upwards of 140 for completionists. Yikes.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a refreshing change and will be available for Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.