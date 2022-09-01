‘Assassin’s Creed’ Leaks Shed Details on Next Installment and Release Date for Original Remake

A YouTuber by the username j0nathan has now posted several leaks shedding more details regarding the upcoming next installment in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series as well as a remake for the very original 2007 franchise launcher. Believed to be named Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next title in line will be set between the years 860 to 870 in Baghdad, where you'll play as Basim and navigate your way through the Anarchy at Samarra.

While there'll be multiple cities to explore that are said to be separated by deserts and rivers, the leaker also suggests that the game will do away with newer features like the leveling system and instead return to the roots of the franchise, drawing heavy inspiration from the very original Assassin's Creed game. The developer is also said to be doing away with dialogue options as well as gender choices.

As for the remake of the very first title in the franchise from 2007, j0nathan suggests that it'll be built and released as part of a battle pass that'll launch in tandem with Mirage. On top of all the content from the nostalgic game, Ubisoft will also be developing extra DLC that'll bring players to Constantinople, where Basim meets Sigurd. While there's no precise release date, the leaker says it'll come out shortly after the release of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is scheduled to debut during the spring of 2023.

Of course, Ubisoft has yet to officially confirm any of this, so it's best for fans to wait a little longer for more updates from the publishing giant itself.

