Assam: The wild mushrooms killing India tea garden workers

Dilip Sharma and Zoya Mateen - Assam, Delhi
·6 min read
Anjali Kharia
Villagers in Assam are dying from eating poisonous wild mushrooms

When Anjali Kharia sat down for dinner with her daughter on 8 April, she didn't know this would be their last meal together.

After a long day of work at a tea garden in Assam's Chapatoli village, Ms Kharia had made her way home, walking through the gentle curves of the hills around her village. She ate and slept immediately.

Around 3 am, she woke up to the sound of her six-year-old daughter Sushmita vomiting violently. Then she became nauseous and began to shiver and shake.

When her condition persisted all night, Ms Kharia grew worried. And when her son and father-in-law also started to throw up just hours later, she panicked.

"All of them were puking at once," Ms Kharia, 37, says. "Then they developed terrible and unrelenting diarrhoea."

Soon, she realised that several others in her neighbourhood had similar symptoms that night. "It was like a nightmare. Everyone was throwing up but no-one knew why."

As the sun rose over the village, which is located in Dibrugarh district, Ms Kharia rushed with her daughter to a nearby pharmacy, which gave her some saline water and medicine.

An ambulance was called to take other patients to hospital, so she used the last of her savings to send her father-in-law and son with them. "I didn't send my daughter because she was feeling better after taking the medicine," Ms Kharia says. "I thought she would be fine soon."

In less than 24 hours, her daughter started vomiting again. This time, Ms Kharia didn't have the money to take her to hospital. Sushmita died in her arms hours later.

It was later found that all those who fell sick that day had consumed some wild mushrooms, which Ms Kharia's father-in-law had plucked from a nearby forest and distributed among his neighbours. Apart from Sushmita, two more people died from mushroom poisoning, official records confirmed. A total of 11 people were admitted to hospital.

A month on, the village is still unmoored by the tragedy.

"I will never forget that night, I thought no-one would survive," says Neha Lama, 36, whose in-laws were among those who died and who herself fell sick and spent days in the hospital along with her son.

"We have been plucking and eating mushrooms for years. How could we know they could be poisoned?"

Anjali Kharia holds a photo of her daughter
Anjali Kharia's daughter was among the three people who died from mushroom poisoning last month

Mushroom poisoning routinely makes headlines in Assam and the neighbouring north-eastern states where locals forage the woods for elusive mushroom colonies, ferns and wild berries, and cook them into various food preparations. Wild mushrooms are also considered a delicacy in some parts, to be relished in the form of a thick soup and cooked vegetables.

In Assam, such deaths are especially common in March and April when hundreds of mushrooms dot the blue-green fields of the state's famed tea gardens. And the victims are almost always the poor workers who labour in these estates.

No official records of these deaths are kept, but Prashant Dihingia, superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), told the BBC that of the 16 people who died in April, most belonged to families of tea garden workers.

In 2008, 20 people died after consuming poisonous mushrooms - the highest so far - after which the state government constituted a panel to investigate the matter. Even then, most victims were tea garden workers, says Dilip Kumar Sarma, a scientist at the Assam Agricultural University and one of the members of the panel.

A villager looks for mushrooms in a forest in Assam
Villagers in Assam eat wild mushrooms in various food preparations

"A major reason for this is the lack of awareness among tea garden workers when it comes to types of mushroom - they don't know which kinds are rare, which are tasty, or which are poisonous," Dr Sarma says, adding that it is the responsibility of plantation owners to protect their workers.

"The government has published newspaper advisories against such consumption in the past, but the message does not reach the families as most of them are illiterate."

Members of the community say it's not that simple.

The fertile hills of Assam are home to some of the most prized teas in the world. The sprawling estates - owned by some of the biggest Indian and multinational corporations - also have luxury lodgings that are hugely popular with tourists.

But the living conditions of the workers are far from idyllic.

Women worker plucking tea leaves as dark clouds gather in the sky, in a tea garden in Baksa district of Assam in India on 14 September 2020.
Assam is famous for its sprawling tea gardens

Several tea worker families the BBC spoke to in Chapatoli said they lived in ramshackle bamboo cottages with leaking tin roofs and poor sanitation. The wages are so pitifully low that their families often go hungry. And the recent rise in prices of vegetables and essential commodities has made matters worse.

"That's also why we pluck whatever we can find and eat it," says Ms Kharia, who earns 130 rupees ($1.67; £1.35) a day and is the sole earner in her family of six.

"After my daughter's death, we were visited by government officials who told us not to eat poisonous mushrooms. But we are so poor and everything is so expensive. We have to live with what we get."

District authorities say they have tried to tackle the problem of high prices through public welfare schemes. "We ensure that they get free ration under the public distribution system," Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu says.

But Ms Kharia and others denied this, saying they had never received any free foodgrains. "Some days, there is nothing to eat. But no-one comes to help us."

Anjali's house
Villagers in Chapatoli live in rickety homes made of bamboo and tin

Health experts say the most serious illnesses occur when locals pick and eat Amanita phalloides, or "death cap" - a poisonous dull green or white mushroom that is also reputed to be delicious. Its side effects include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and severe diarrhoea.

A lot of the times, patients don't come to hospital immediately after falling sick, leading to major health problems like kidney or liver failure, Mr Dihingia says. "By the time they seek treatment, it's already too late."

Creating awareness about which mushrooms might be poisonous, he adds, is the only way to tide over the problem. "You can't stop communities from eating their traditional food, but you can teach them safer practices."

Mr Pegu says while it is not possible to "go from village to village and meet every person", authorities have been holding campaigns at the grassroots level to teach people how to distinguish poisonous mushrooms from edible ones.

But the people of Chapatoli are far from convinced.

"We are on our own. They [officials] only come when one of us dies," Ms Kharia says.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • How Blue Jays’ Bichette is improving his defence, despite unflattering metrics

    Despite a tough defensive adjustment to the big leagues, Bo Bichette is getting more comfortable as a shortstop.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.