Assam, Meghalaya to Create Panels to Resolve Inter-State Border Disputes

Two committees, headed by cabinet ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, will be set up to resolve inter-state border disputes, informed the chief ministers of both states, on Friday, 6 August.



As per PTI, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma informed in a joint press conference that the initial aim of the committees will be to resolve the border rows in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites.



The six disputed sites reportedly to be taken up in the first phase are:

Tarabari

Gijang

Phalia

Baklapara

Pilingkata

Khanapara

PTI further quoted Sarma as saying that each panel will have five members, including a cabinet minister of each state and bureaucrats. He also added that local representatives may be part of a committee.



Members of both the committees are slated to visit the sites, interact with civil society members and complete discussions within 30 days.



According to the Meghalaya CM, the following five aspects are to be considered while resolving the disputes:

Historical evidence

Ethnicity

Administrative convenience

Mood and sentiments of the people concerned and contiguity of land



Tweeting about their meeting, the Assam CM wrote:

“Hopeful that after this meeting we will be able to come out with a common agenda of strengthening the long standing friendship between Assam & Meghalaya and continue contributing to the development of India.”

(With inputs from PTI.)

