Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on October 3, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, October 3: Assam lottery results for all three lotteries for Saturday, October 3, will be declared online on the Assam Lottery's official website. People can check the Assam lottery result online by visiting the official website of Assam Lottery- . In Assam, three lotteries are held on a daily basis. Today lottery results of Assam Future Good lottery, Assam Singam Pink lottery and Assam Kuil King lottery will be declared online. Assam lottery has exciting prizes where people can win up to Rs 5 lakh.

Assam lottery takes place each day. The first lottery result in Assam is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The prize money of Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. The first prize winner is eligible to get an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday.

Assam lottery are organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winners have to follow some rules and regulations after they win big prize money. People who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

