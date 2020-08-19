Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold on August 19, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, August 19: The lottery results of all the three Assam lotteries for Wednesday will be announced online on the official state lottery website. People have an opportunity to win exciting prizes up to Rs 5 lakhs. Individuals who have purchased the lucky draw tickets can visit the official website of Assam lottery. i.e. . The Assam lottery is held three times in a day. On August 19, the lottery results for 'Assam Future Kind' lottery, 'Assam Singam Green' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Gold' lottery will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. The prize money for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week, is the same. The winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh, the second lucky winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the 'Bodoland Territorial Council' organises the state lotteries. The lucky winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

