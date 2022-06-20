Assam: India floods destroy millions of homes and dreams

Dilip Kumar Sharma in Assam & Zoya Mateen in Delhi - BBC News
·6 min read
Army personnel wade through flood waters to reach stranded persons
Floods in Assam have killed at least 34 and displaced more than 4.2 million people

"There was water everywhere, but not a single drop to drink."

That is how Ronju Chowdhary described the scene outside her house on Saturday. She lives in Udiana, a remote village in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam, which has been hit by severe floods.

It had been raining incessantly, she remembers. The water rose so quickly that the streets were completely submerged within hours. When the water entered their home, she says the family huddled together in darkness trying to keep themselves safe.

Two days on, the family is still marooned in their house - now resembling a lonely island - amid a sea of water.

"We are surrounded by flood water from all sides. There's hardly any water to drink. Food is running short too. And now I hear that the water levels are further rising," Ms Chowdhary says. "What will happen to us?"

Floods in Assam
Udiana village is submerged under water

Unprecedented rainfall and flooding has left behind a trail of destruction in Assam, submerging villages, destroying crops, and wrecking homes. Authorities say that 33 of its 35 districts have been affected, killing at least 34 people and displacing more than 4.2 million.

Heavy rains have also lashed neighbouring Meghalaya state, where 18 people have died over the last week. In Assam, the government has opened 1,147 relief camps for the displaced, but authorities say their job has been complicated by the sheer intensity of the disaster. Even the rescue camps are in a dismal state.

"There is no drinking water in the camp. My son has a fever but I am unable to take him to the doctor," says Husna Begum, also a resident of Udiana. When water reached her home on Wednesday, the 28-year-old swam through the torrent in search of help. She is now sheltering in a rickety plastic tent with her two children.

"I have not seen something like this before. I've never seen such huge floods in my life," she says.

A shelter tent
Husna Begum is sheltering in a plastic tent after her house was submerged

Floods routinely wreak havoc on the lives and livelihoods of millions living near the fertile riverbanks of the mighty Brahmaputra river, often called the lifeline of Assam. But experts say that factors like climate change, unchecked construction activities and rapid industrialisation have increased the frequency of extreme weather events.

This is the second time this year that Assam is grappling with such fierce floods - at least 39 people were killed in May. The state has already recorded rainfall 109% above average levels this month, according to the weather department. And the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at many places.

Residents in Assam walk through flooded roads
Residents have been forced to vacate their homes

Residents and authorities the BBC spoke to describe the latest deluge as one of "biblical proportions" - one that has altered the social and economical fabric of the state.

"The situation is particularly alarming this time. Apart from the team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), we have also deployed the army to aid the rescue operations," says Javir Rahul Suresh, a sub-divisional officer in Rangiya city.

"At this point, our priority is to save lives."

Flooded neighbourhoods in Assam
Officials and residents say this is one of the worst floods in Assam in years

Entire settlements have been engulfed by rushing waters, almost resembling a huge river that had formed overnight.

In Guwahati, the main economic centre of Assam, neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble. Lush fields where rice and paddy normally grew have turned into vast swamps of mud and debris.

Back in Udiana, there are no schools, hospitals, temples or mosques in sight - just water. People travel by boats made of banana leaves and bamboo sticks. Others just swim through the brown, green brackish waters despondently, their eyes lighting up at the sight of rescuers, whose bright orange uniforms are visible from a distance.

The damage is particularly alarming in Kamrup district, where hundreds of people are still reportedly trapped in their houses.

Siraj Ali, 64, says that when the water swept into his village and destroyed everything, he was scared for his life. Yet he stayed on, in a house which is now partly submerged under water, to guard his belongings and "a life-time of memories".

He said he sent his children to a roadside shelter camp, while he waited for help to reach him. But no one has come so far.

"I am surrounded by water but I have no water to drink. I don't have food. I have been starving for three days. What to do and where do I go?" he asks, his eyes welling up with tears.

Siraj Ali
Siraj Ali refused to leave his home even though it was submerged under flood waters

Mr Ali now finds solace in the company of his neighbour Mohammad Rubul Ali, a daily-wage worker, who also decided to stay back to protect his house - a small hut that he painstakingly built.

"Every purchase was like a milestone for me - the cycle, the bed and the chairs. But now nothing is left. The flood took everything away from me," Mr Rubul says.

Authorities admit that they have been unable to provide drinking water and food to every flood victim.

"It is still a challenge for us to reach some areas which have been completely cut off. Our road network reaching there has been completely ruined in the water," Mr Suresh says.

Experts say that while climate change has complicated the state's longstanding efforts to improve its response to flooding, there are several other factors at play.

Rubul Ali
Rubul Ali, who also refused to leave his house, is Mr Siraj's neighbour

"There is no doubt that the flood situation this time is very serious and the frequency of rains is increasing significantly," says Jayashree Rout, an environmental science professor at Assam University. "But before linking it entirely to climate change, we need to take into account human-related factors like deforestation."

Prof Rout says there's an urgent need to stop the felling of big trees, especially near rivers as the roots of these trees have a lot of capacity to hold water.

But people like Ms Chowdhary have no time to analyse the reasons.

On Saturday, as the sun dripped over the cloudy horizon in Udiana and dusk crept over the sky, she sat outside her half-submerged house, visibly worried.

"Till now, no one has given us anything in the name of relief," she says. "Is anyone even coming?"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anti-violence activist reacts to rising gun crime

    In the wake of this weekend’s shootings, one Toronto anti-violence activist is suggesting there could be more trouble on the way. He is calling on all levels of governments to get involved and fight rising gun crime in the city. Caryn Lieberman reports.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter