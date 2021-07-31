Assam HS Final Year Results 2021 Declared: 98.93% students clear AHSEC Class 12; full list of websites, apps to check score

Assam HS Final Year Results 2021 Declared | The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has declared Assam Class 12 or HS results today, 31 July. Students who had registered for the exam can check the HS Final Year Exam 2021 results by logging into the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in as well as 11 other alternatives websites.

Pass percentage

Talking about the overall pass percentage, over 99 percent of students have cleared the exams this year. This means that of the 2,49,812 candidates, a total of 189793 candidates have passed Class 12.

Stream-wise result

Among the streams, Commerce students has got the best results with 99.57 pass percentage. Science and Arts candidates too have performed well with 99.06 and 98.93 pass percentage, respectively.

This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from Science stream, 191855 are from Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or Vocational course.

Alternative websites to check AHSEC HS Final Year Exam 2021 Result

State education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday tweeted a list of the websites which will be hosting the Assam Board Class 12 results tomorrow. These websites are:

Apps hosting Assam Board CLass 12 Results 2021

Besides the official and eleven private websites, the Assam Board HS Result 2021 will be available via apps as well. On Friday, Pegu listed two Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Result via SMS

If students are facing any issues through websites, they can check the result via SMS, candidates need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263. The results will follow as an SMS alert to their mobile phones.

Story continues

2.5 lakh students await Assam Board Class 12 results

According to reports, nearly 2.5 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 Board exams across 1,498 institutions. However, the Assam HS Final Year exams 2021 were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once declared, the AHSEC HS Final Year Examination 2021 results will be released streamwise -- Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational. There are 38,430 students in science, 1,91,855 students in Arts, 18,443 in Commerce and 1,081 in vocational stream.

In the absence of exams, the AHSEC had developed new evaluation criteria for students who had registered for the higher secondary exams this year. The assessment of the students for various streams was categorized into three groups -- students having practical subjects (science/arts) and with no practical subject (arts/commerce), and students appearing for the vocational courses.

Also See: Assam HSLC Result 2021 declared updates: Boys outperform girls this year; over 88,000 students secure first division

Assam HSLC Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage at 93.1%; Class 10 scores available at sebaonline.org

Assam Board Results 2021: SEBA likely to announce Class 10 scorecards on 30 July; check sebaonline.org

Read more on India by Firstpost.