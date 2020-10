The three arrested persons with the leopard skin in Assam. (Photo/ANI)

Biswanath (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): Three persons were arrested with leopard skin from Biswanath Wildlife Division under Gingia police station limits on Wednesday.

The three have been identified as Yudhisthir Tati (28), Subhash Mirdha (24), and Bulet Munda alias Babu (37).

Police suspect they hunted the leopard in the Assam-Arunachal border area. (ANI)