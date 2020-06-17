Assad's uncle sentenced to four years in jail in France for money laundering

Photograph: Michel Euler/AP

French judges have sentenced the uncle of Syria’s leader, Bashar al-Assad, to four years in prison after convicting him of money laundering and misappropriating Syrian public funds to build up a €90m (£80.6m) property empire in France.

The court also ordered the confiscation of Rifaat al-Assad’s assets in France as well as property worth €29m in London.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Assad, 82, a former military commander, was tried in December but was not present in court because of health reasons, his lawyers said. He has denied the charges.

The case is one of a series of so-called “ill-gotten gains” trials being brought in France against members of foreign ruling families. The first involved Teodorin Obiang, the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, who is appealing against his 2017 conviction and three-year suspended sentence for corruption.

Rifaat al-Assad, nicknamed the Butcher of Hama for in 1982 allegedly commanding troops behind the brutal crushing of an uprising in central Syria, has been under investigation in France since 2014. He has denied any responsibility for the massacre. He left Syria in 1984 after organising a failed coup against his older brother, Hafez, the father of the current Syrian president, who ruled from 1971 until his death in 2000.

Rifaat al-Assad, left, pictured in 1984 with his brother Hafez, then Syrian president. Photograph: AFP/Getty

Assad moved to Europe with his four wives and 16 children, and is said to split his time between Paris and London.

His fortune is believed to include two Paris townhouses, one more than 3,000 sq metres (30,000 sq ft), a stud farm, a chateau and office space in Lyon. Prosecutors told the court most of the properties were acquired through offshore companies in Panama, Curaçao, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Assad and his family are also believed to own a £10m Georgian mansion off Park Lane in central London, and more than 500 properties in Spain. These were seized by the Spanish authorities in 2017, and the Spanish high court is pursuing him and 13 others in his entourage on allegations of money laundering, saying they acted in a “concerted manner” to hide the property acquisitions.

Story continues

Assad has denied all charges, saying most of his fortune was given to him by the Saudi royal family. His lawyers said on Wednesday they would appeal.

The verdict came as war the US sponsored Caesar Act introduced sanctions against the Damascus regime for “crimes against the Syrian population”.

“We hope that the world is starting to lift the lid on this family that has destroyed Syria and displaced its people,” influential Syrian journalist Faisal Alkasim wrote on Twitter.

Omar Alshogre, director of detainee affairs at NGO the Syrian Emergency Task Force, who himself almost died in one of the Syrian regime’s notorious prisons, said: “It’s time to taste what Syrians have been tasting for years. It’s time for a cage. It’s time for justice.”

The NGO’s Sherpa and Transparency International France welcomed Assad’s conviction and called on the French government to speed up the drafting of a proposed law on the restitution of assets in ill-gotten gains cases.

“A specific law is all the more urgent since the successive convictions in cases of ill-gotten property bring us closer to the ultimate goal: the restitution of assets to the populations whose property was looted,” the organisations wrote in a statement.

Sherpa also called on the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to strip Assad of his Légion d’honneur, awarded in 1986 by François Mitterrand.