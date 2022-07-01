Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin divests its manufacturing business Vulganus

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin divests its manufacturing business Vulganus

Aspo’s subsidiary Leipurin has today concluded the sale of its manufacturing business Vulganus to a leading Austrian bakery machine manufacturer KÖNIG Maschinen GmbH. Vulganus manufactures and maintains refrigeration and freezing solutions for the food industry through its spiral products. The transaction price is not disclosed.

“We are truly happy to have found a new home for Vulganus in KÖNIG, as they are a company renowned for quality and innovation. Furthermore, this divestment supports Aspo’s strategy implementation and focus on our core businesses,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

In December 2021, Aspo announced that Vulganus had been defined as a business outside Aspo’s core operations and began to explore strategic options for the business. In 2021, Vulganus’s net sales amounted to EUR 7 million. The transaction will not have a significant impact on Aspo’s earnings.

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.

Leipurin operates as part of the food chain, acquiring raw materials in global markets and from domestic companies and supplying them through its effective logistics chain according to customer needs. Leipurin operates in eight countries that have been grouped into three regional organizations, each being responsible for their financial performance: Finland, East, and the Baltic region. Leipurin serves bakery, food industry and foodservice customers by providing raw materials and by supporting research and development and recipes for new products. Leipurin’s other product categories include various supplies and machines for the same customer segments. Leipurin uses leading international manufacturers as its raw material and machinery supply partners.


