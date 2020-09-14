ASPO Plc

Aspo Plc provides financial guidance for 2020

Due to the uncertainty and rapidly changing market environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Aspo Plc withdrew its financial guidance for full-year 2020 on April 9, 2020. As a result of improved visibility, Aspo has today provided financial guidance for full-year 2020.



Aspo Plc’s financial guidance for 2020

Aspo’s operating profit will be EUR 12–16 (21.1) million in 2020.



Despite improved visibility, the pandemic and related restrictions result in the guidance range being wider than customary.

The operating profits of both Telko and Kauko have developed better than previously estimated and Leipurin has also managed to defend its profitability in an exceptional market situation. The combined operating profit of Telko segment and Leipurin will be higher than in 2019.

During the year, ESL Shipping has suffered severely from cuts in heavy industrial production capacity in Scandinavia. ESL Shipping's result is estimated to be negative in the third quarter of 2020, but its fourth quarter of 2020 is estimated to be clearly profitable as a result of the end of customers’ production shutdowns and growing transport volumes.

Aspo will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

