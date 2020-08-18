Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
August 18, 2020 at 10.30 a.m.
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Keijo Keränen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Keränen Keijo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Plc
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200817090830_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 680 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 587 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 1,478 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 462 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 269 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 151 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 330 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 212 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 6,062 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,152 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,152 Volume weighted average price: N/A
ASPO Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.
