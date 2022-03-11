Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 published

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange release
March 11, 2022 at 9.30 a.m.

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 published

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 have been published on the company’s website www.aspo.com. Pdf version is attached to this stock exchange release. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Annual Report is available separately in XHTML format and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Report for 2021. They are available on the company’s website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and in English.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer tel. +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

Attachments:
Aspo Year 2021
Corporate Governance Statement 2021
Remuneration Report 2021
XHTML Report (in Finnish)

Aspo produces value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. The target of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders in their respective fields. The businesses are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and their development, aiming to reach a leading position in sustainability. Aspo supports the success and growth of its businesses through its best capabilities. Aspo Group has business operations in 18 different countries, and it employs approximately 950 professionals.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

