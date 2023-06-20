If You Take Aspirin Daily, You Could Raise Your Risk of This Health Condition

Grace Cary - Getty Images

New research links daily aspirin use to a higher risk of anemia.

Experts say the risk may be due to internal bleeding.

Daily aspirin use is no longer widely recommended due to the risk of bleeding.

More than 40% of adults aged 60 and up take a daily aspirin to lower the risk of blood clots, but it’s a recommendation that many doctors have cut back on making over the past few years due to the risk of internal bleeding. Now, there’s another reason to reconsider taking aspirin every day: It could raise your risk of anemia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the major takeaway from a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. For the study, researchers followed more than 18,000 adults in the U.S. and Australia who were 65 and older. Half of the participants took 100 milligrams of aspirin a day over the five-year study period and half took a placebo.

During the study period, participants saw a doctor at least once a year and had blood tests for hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that binds to oxygen, and ferritin, a protein in blood cells that contains iron.

The researchers found that those who took aspirin were 20% more likely to have anemia that those in the placebo group. (Anemia, in case you’re not familiar with it, is a condition that develops when your blood produces a lower-than-normal amount of healthy red blood cells, per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.) Overall, the researchers estimated that 24% of those who took aspirin daily would develop anemia within five years, while 20% of those in the placebo group were likely to develop the condition.

As a result of the findings, the researchers recommended that hemoglobin levels be monitored in older people on aspirin.

Again, it’s incredibly common for older adults to be on aspirin. Why might it raise the risk of anemia, and is it safe to take aspirin daily? Doctors break it down.

Why might daily aspirin use raise the risk of anemia?

It’s important to state this upfront: The study didn’t prove that daily aspirin use causes anemia. Instead, it found a link. Anemia can also be caused by a range of things, including nutrient deficiencies and a family history of the disease, per the NHLBI. The researchers acknowledged this in the paper, writing, “no data were available on causes of anemia.”

But experts say it’s not shocking to see a link between daily aspirin use and anemia. “Aspirin is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It works by inhibiting an enzyme that produces compounds that increase inflammation,” explains Jamie Alan, Ph.D., an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University. It also inhibits the function of platelets—cells in bone marrow that help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding—which is why it can work as a blood thinner, she says.

As for why aspirin may raise the risk of anemia, Alan says it’s likely due to internal bleeding. “Likely in the stomach or intestines, but it could be elsewhere,” she says.

“When there is chronic or recurrent bleeding from the gastrointestinal tract, it can lead to iron-deficiency anemia, as iron is necessary for the production of hemoglobin in red blood cells,” says David Cutler, M.D., a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. “The chronic blood loss can deplete iron stores in the body, resulting in anemia over time.”

Story continues

Aspirin also decreases your body’s natural protective effects against stomach acid, Alan says. “If you lose this, you could develop a gastrointestinal bleed,” she says.

This isn’t the first study to link daily aspirin use and anemia. One meta-analysis of studies on aspirin use and anemia found that there was no association between the two in five studies, but a “small but statistically significant” link in two studies.

Is it safe to take aspirin every day?

A daily aspirin dose used to be widely recommended for older adults to lower the risk of heart attacks, but doctors have since scaled back to only suggest that patients use it under specific circumstances.

“Its use is not as widespread as it was a few years ago because many studies found that the risk outweighed the benefits in many cases,” Alan says. Among other things, daily aspirin use has been linked to bleeding, including major bleeds like aneurysms. But it’s still recommended that some patients take a daily aspirin. “Aspirin is commonly used to prevent heart attacks and strokes,” Dr. Cutler says.

Dr. Cutler stresses that not everyone who takes aspiring daily will develop anemia—and not even the majority will experience this. “The risk varies depending on several factors such as the individual’s overall health, dose, and duration of aspirin use, and any other underlying conditions they may have,” he says.

What to do if you’re considering daily aspirin use

Experts say it’s important to consult a doctor if you’re considering taking a daily aspirin to lower your risk of stroke or heart attack. While aspirin is an over-the-counter medication, it does come with a risk of side effects, especially when it’s used daily, Alan says.

“Additionally, there are alternative medications available that may have a lower risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, as well as protective medication to prevent bleeding when aspirin or other NSAID medication is used,” Dr. Cutler says. “The decision on which, if any medication to use, requires knowledgeable weighing of risks and benefits as well as considering all alternatives.”

You Might Also Like