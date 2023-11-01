Asos warns of up to 15% sales decline ahead before return to growth in 2025

Asos has had challenging conditions in 2023 (asos)

Online fashion giant Asos has warned of sales declines of up to 15% this financial year before it returns to growth levels in 2025, as a turnaround plan to shift older stock progresses.

The struggling retailer, which is aimed at 20-somethings, gave the update as it published figures for the year ending September 3.

During the period it faced a series of challenges, including “high inflation and weak sentiment” in the UK, particularly from younger shoppers, and soggy weather hitting Summer clothing.

Total revenue was £3.5 billion, down from £3.9 billion, and sales in the UK dropped 13% while pre-tax losses widened to £296.7 million from a £31.9 million loss.

Chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte last year launched a 'driving change agenda', which is aimed at reducing stock, increasing profit per order and refinancing the balance sheet. This has already seen the retailer have higher levels of discounting to reduce stock levels by 30%.

Ramos Calamonte, who has led the group since June 2022 today said: "FY23 was a year of good progress for ASOS in a very challenging environment. Encouragingly, stock that was brought in under our new commercial model over the summer months has performed strongly and this gives us the confidence to accelerate the rollout of our new processes.”

He added: “As such, we are taking decisive action in FY24 to clear stock brought in under our old model while substantially improving our speed to market and investing in our brand, reminding our customers what we're really about: fashion."

The retailer expects sales to decline between 5% and 15% in the year to September 2024.

In the following 12 months it anticipates delivering revenue growth and returning profit margins to around pre-Covid levels.

