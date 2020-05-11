ASOS has 24% off dresses for 24 hours only: Shop the sale here

ASOS launch 24% off dresses in 24 hour sale, which includes party dresses, formal one pieces and summer ensembles. (Getty Images)

If you are anything like us you may be getting a little bit fed up of alternating between pyjamas and joggers during lockdown.

For those who are looking to give their working from home wardrobe a much-needed shake up, or are looking to update their summer “dress-drobe”, there is one online retailer we are flocking to - ASOS.

After the UK’s recent heatwave over the May bank holiday weekend, we are gearing up to pack away our winter knits, and embrace floaty dresses and floral prints.

So it is music to our ears to hear ASOS has launched an unmissable sale on all of their dresses; from maxi dresses, mid-length and mini, and across their regular, petite, plus, tall and maternity ranges.

The sale includes glamorous party dress, wedding and bridesmaids dresses, as well as more casual day designs.

Discounts can be had on ASOS own brands, such as ASOS White and ASOS Design, as well as recognised fashion houses such as & Other Stories, New Look, Topshop, Free People and Boohoo.

However, the discount is only available for 24 hours only.

To get the 24% off discount all shoppers have to do is simply apply the code “DRESSESPLS” at the checkout.

So whether you are looking for an everyday patterned number, or a glitzy mini dress to jazz up your next Zoom quiz night, or even a wedding dress, there is something for everyone.

We have curated a selection of dresses from the sale we are lusting over to suit everyone’s style preferences and budgets.

Shop our recommended dresses to buy in the ASOS sale

Free People She's A Dream Floral Maxi Dress

& Other Stories Miami Floral Midi Dress

& Other Stories Bold Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

New Look broderie smock midi dress in black

ASOS DESIGN Trapeze Maxi Dress with Splits

ASOS EDITION embroidered flutter sleeve wedding dress

ASOS DESIGN cami maxi slip dress in high shine satin with lace up back

Club L London Contrast Stripe Sequin Wrap Mini Dress

Forever New Halter Neck Cut Out Midi Dress

Mango tiered volume sleeve maxi dress in polka dot

Never Fully Dressed Long Shirred Sleeve Midi Dress