ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
Date
Total repurchased shares
Weighted average price
Total repurchased value
05-Dec-22
11,666
€572.20
€6,675,246.70
06-Dec-22
11,847
€571.84
€6,774,563.60
07-Dec-22
18,505
€562.92
€10,416,903.07
08-Dec-22
11,028
€562.30
€6,200,998.08
09-Dec-22
4,044
€572.37
€2,314,682.48
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
