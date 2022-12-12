ASML Netherlands BV

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 05-Dec-22 11,666 €572.20 €6,675,246.70 06-Dec-22 11,847 €571.84 €6,774,563.60 07-Dec-22 18,505 €562.92 €10,416,903.07 08-Dec-22 11,028 €562.30 €6,200,998.08 09-Dec-22 4,044 €572.37 €2,314,682.48

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

