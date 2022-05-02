ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
Date
Total repurchased shares
Weighted average price
Total repurchased value
25-Apr-22
28,169
€554.68
€15,624,882.33
26-Apr-22
28,549
€547.30
€15,624,984.75
27-Apr-22
29,662
€527.54
€15,647,950.80
28-Apr-22
-
-
-
29-Apr-22
28,737
€552.34
€15,872,666.42
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
Media Relations Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771