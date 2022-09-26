ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
Date
Total repurchased shares
Weighted average price
Total repurchased value
19-Sep-22
35,000
€462.7263
€16,195,420.50
20-Sep-22
35,000
€461.9375
€16,167,812.50
21-Sep-22
35,000
€465.2854
€16,284,989.00
22-Sep-22
35,000
€457.3429
€16,007,001.50
23-Sep-22
35,000
€442.5250
€15,488,375.00
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
Media Relations Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771