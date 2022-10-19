ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
Date
Total repurchased shares
Weighted average price
Total repurchased value
17-Oct-22
20,160
€397.8621
€8,020,899.94
18-Oct-22
19,610
€409.0132
€8,020,748.85
ASML’s share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021 and was completed on 18 October 2022. Details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
Media Relations Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771