ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF UPCOMING INVESTOR DAY

Almere, The Netherlands

September 3, 2021

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will host its Investor Day on 28 September, 2021, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



The event will be held at the Renaissance Koepelkerk in Amsterdam on 28 September, 2021, starting at 2:00 pm CET. Due to COVID related restrictions and safety precautions the number of seats will be limited. Registration is mandatory; institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event in person are requested to contact us at: investor.day@asm.com .

At the Investor Day ASM’s management will provide an update on the company’s strategy, long-term growth opportunities and how we create value through innovation. Other topics include an in-depth review of the company’s products and markets, its financial performance as well as new sustainability initiatives. Presenters will include Benjamin Loh, CEO, Paul Verhagen, CFO, and other members of ASM’s senior management team. A more detailed agenda will be available closer to the event on our company’s website and at: https://investorday.asm.com .

The presentations and Q&A can also be followed through a live webcast after pre-registering at: https://investorday.asm.com . The webcast will start at 2:00 pm CET and conclude at approximately 5:15 pm CET. Institutional investors and analysts who are unable to attend our event in person can participate in the Q&A through a conference call, in addition to following the event through the webcast. For further information about this conference call please contact us at: investor.day@asm.com .



About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com







