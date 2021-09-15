We Asked You To Write Messages To Our 'Shershaah' Soldiers, And You Delivered!

Last month, around Independence Day, we asked you to write down messages dedicated to our brave soldiers who are stationed at the borders. At that time, little did we know we’d get so many amazing messages in our inbox from our readers. Needless to say, we are truly overwhelmed and overjoyed to see the love you have for our brave jawans.

The messages ranged from those saying simple 'thank yous' to some recalling anecdotes about soldiers. But the common thread in each one of them was the sense of gratitude you showed towards our brave men in uniform.

The best part - we received messages from all corners of India!

If you want to read all the messages dedicated to soldiers we received from our readers please check out this link.

And if you're interested in knowing more about the life of Capt. Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom during the 1999 Kargil War, do check out the movie Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhortra, on Amazon Prime Video.

