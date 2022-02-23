We asked readers whether Texas should legalize marijuana. Here’s what you said

Readers surveyed by the Star-Telegram overwhelmingly support legalizing marijuana in Texas.

The Star-Telegram on Sunday asked readers their thoughts on the recreational and medical use of marijuana in the state. Texas allows for the use of low-THC cannabis for the treatment of certain medical conditions, and there’s been movement among politicians in the way of decriminalization and even legalization, but the state does not have fully legalized marijuana.

Of the 1,954 people who responded, 84% said they support fully legalized marijuana. Eight percent said it should be legal only for medical use and 6% said all marijuana should be illegal in Texas.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states and Washington D.C., and 37 states have legal medical marijuana.