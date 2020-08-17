We Asked R29ers To Try Our New Home Decor Line—& Here’s How It Looks

As we enter day 2109305909 of prolonged quarantine, you may be feeling blithely confident in your capacity to prepare a full meal in your kitchen with your eyes shut. You’ve likely calculated the number of tiles on your bathroom floor. Perhaps you’ve begun speaking conversationally to your plants. In short, you’ve spent a frankly absurd amount of time indoors, and you’re perhaps too familiar with the interior of your home. So, as we charge headfirst into August, it would seem what you need is a bit of an aesthetic reset.



How, you ask? Well, allow us to offer a suggestion: Refinery29’s very own home decor line. Rife with loud eclectic prints and bold pops of color, this array of home goods is intended to cure — or at least quell— some of that indoor ennui. The collection is now available on Amazon, and it might be just the aesthetic upgrade you’ve been waiting for.



In order to prove it, we asked seven different R29ers to test drive some of our favorite products in their own homes. Ahead, take a look at how they're putting their new goods to use, and see if you don't feel inspired to do the same.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer



"As a beauty writer, I spend a lot of time in the bathroom — double-cleansing, masking, you name it. I love clean, simple design, so I was immediately into this striped rug and shower curtain combo. The rug feels super fluffy under my toes and transforms my tiny Brooklyn shower into a subtly nautical oasis."



Refinery29 Luxury Striped Looped Bath Rug, $, available at



Refinery29 Modern Rylan Collection Shower Curtain, $, available at



View photos Christina Dunn, Digital Producer



“The pillows and throw blanket really added some life into my living space. I didn't have much color before, and the new subtle pops of pink and blue add some more personality (without getting too crazy). The throw is great for getting cozy and the pillows are super comfy for watching TV. My pup, Griffey James, is a fan as well. You can often find him tucked away on the couch enjoying the new additions.”



Refinery29 https://www.amazon.com/Refinery29-Collection-Decorative, $, available at



Refinery29 Athena Collection | Premium Cotton Textured Throw Blank, $, available at



View photos Yuki Mizuma, Associate Photo Research Editor



"Earlier this year I used some leftover paint and wood to create a plant bench in my bedroom and I wanted matching bedding to really tie the room together. I love that the Harley bedding is lightweight for the summer and it adds a nice pop of color to my otherwise white and grey bedroom!"



Refinery29 Harley Bedding Collection| Ultra Soft Quilt Coverlet, $, available at



View photos Mary Fletcher, Senior Photo Editor



"Even pre-quarantine, picnicking and bird watching were two of my regular activities. The biggest change right now is simply that I'm doing both in my back yard rather than around NYC. These colorful throws (being fun, light, and sturdy) make me feel like I'm entering new scenery while only being steps from my front door."



Refinery29 Riley Collection | Premium Cotton Textured Throw Blanke, $, available at



Refinery29 Arden Bedding Collection | Premium Cotton Throw, $, available at



