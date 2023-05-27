I asked Martin how he heated up the beans. I eat them cold, he said

He was so funny. His death is so sad.

1984, 6am. My wife felt that she was about to give birth, so we drove to the John Radcliffe Hospital. I don't drive. She was driving. I was reading to her the opening chapter from Money. We were both laughing so much we had to stop the car. Several times.

He just wanted to crack you up. And his prose is so quotable: who can forget someone in the next cubicle “emptying a sack of melons down a deep well”. And his journalism was equally memorable. Reviewing Updike, he commended the creation of Bech, a novelist suffering from writer’s block – “an imaginative feat from a writer who can scarcely let a month pass without blurting out a novel”. In his memoir Experience, he looks in the mirror one morning and sees “penny-farthing nostrils” as his famous teeth troubles make their first appearance. Reviewing Michael Crichton’s The Lost World, he warns that the reader will observe “thick canopies of authorial padding” and see “herds of cliches roaming free”. One ace after another.

As a graduate student, I taught Martin Milton for a term in his first year at Oxford, around the late 1960s. I was a little older, but only about 10 minutes ahead as far as Milton was concerned. The tutorials took place in a tiny college teaching room on Staircase 1 of Exeter College. An hour of competitive smoking. A pack of Disque Bleu apiece. I remember he could do a very accurate imitation of another locum tutor’s Lancashire accent, quoting Gerard Manley Hopkins’ Epithalamion.

He was, like his father, Kingsley, an excellent mimic. So it wasn’t all Milton. And it was the first sign that Martin was a natural and gifted entertainer. He could be wicked. Once he pointed out, deadpan, that Iris Murdoch bore an uncanny resemblance to Charlie Drake.

Then I didn’t see much of him until his final year when I marked his mock-finals papers, giving them fairly low marks. The official tutorial fellow, Jonathan Wordsworth, inflated the marks. I warned Martin against believing the upgrades and told him he needed to work unstintingly from then (March) to the real thing in June. On the afternoon he finished finals, instead of getting drunk with his fellow students, he and I went to the Moulin Rouge cinema in Headington to watch Midnight Cowboy – leaving behind in Martin’s Mini another sozzled English finalist, who threw up in the gear-stick housing. “In the end,” Martin said, “I had to sell the car. Couldn’t get rid of the smell.” He got a formal first class degree, without any viva voce (the oral examination, usually required for a first).

After Oxford, he worked at the Times Literary Supplement, where he published my first poem and commissioned many reviews. We became good friends and comrades in arms. When he was, first, assistant literary editor, then the literary editor proper at the New Statesman, I followed him as part of team Amis. One day, surrounded by jiffy bags, he asked me who should review a particular book. F R Leavis, I said. The Cambridge Badass of Bulstrode Gardens. Martin looked at me: Leavis wouldn’t review for us. Try him, I said, and gave him the phone number. “This is [he paused] Keith Wrigley from the New Statesman and I wondered if you would like to review…” He got no further, holding the vehement, sizzling phone away from his ear, helpless with silent, lachrymose laughter.

He once came to Oxford to write a Commentary piece for the TLS about the election of the Professor of Poetry. He was keen to solicit vox pops. We trawled Oxford, offering passers-by a swig from a brandished bottle of vodka. Bus conductors, undergraduates, road sweepers: non-voters all, to establish the ‘popular’ choice. Mischief.

He looked like Mick Jagger. Velvet jackets and trousers, boots with Cuban heels. The boots from Kensington Hyper-Market. His were snake-skin, mine were red suede. He set the trend. Later, when tennis had wrecked his hip joints, he reverted to flat shoes. He wasn’t practical: my wife and I stayed in his Bayswater flat and almost burnt the place down by trying out the boxed-in grill. Martin had never used it. His instructions for lighting the hot-water heater ended, after a page, with ‘Check into a hotel’.

Later, at another flat in Royal Oak, I bought some groceries, intending to cook myself supper – only to discover there was no oven in his kitchen; instead, a pinball-machine. In his fridge, a lime, a bottle of vodka, ground coffee, and a small, misleading tin of Heinz baked beans. When I asked how he heated up the beans, he said, shyly, “Sometimes I eat a tin of cold beans.”

Writing is what he most prized. Terry Kilmartin, the literary editor of the Observer, employed Martin to review science fiction under the pseudonym Henry Tilney. Soon, he was given wider journalistic briefs. He was sent to the Deep South to cover evangelical faith-healing. At one church, he reported, a young crippled African-American, cured by the laying on of hands, rose instantly from his wheel-chair and loped wordlessly from the church. Loped.

At Cannes film festival, he watched the photographers snapping the starlets: “This one wore bikini-pants – the lion’s share of which, admittedly, seemed lost for good between her buttocks…” What a journalist: that “admittedly” is perfect. This was written in 1977 and you can already see the talent. It begins: “She wore the smallest bikini-pants I had ever seriously seen on anyone, about the size of a dab of tissue with which one might staunch a shaving-cut. The girl mounted a small pier, at whose far end a fat motor-launch wallowed.” All good, but “wallowed” shows the genius of Nabokov. In 1973, The Rachel Papers marked Martin’s peerless debut. At Cannes, four years later, he wasn’t saving up his brilliance. I’m reminded of Balanchine telling his dancers, “What are you saving it for?”

He was generous. He was prodigal.

