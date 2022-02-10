We asked for your go-to Cook Out combo orders. Here are the tasty results.

Korie Dean
·6 min read
Josh Bell/jbell@thesunnews.com

The News & Observer recently broke down how to order at Cook Out, the North Carolina-based fast food chain known for its wide array of milkshakes and the ultra-customizable — and sometimes confusing — Tray combo.

Between burgers, chicken strips, hot dogs, barbecue and other main course options, plus plenty more fried options as sides, the number of possible Tray orders is almost endless: 54,000 by one publication’s estimate.

With that many possibilities, we were curious about what our readers are ordering at the Cook Out drive-thru. So, as part of our original story, we asked them to submit their go-to Tray combinations.

In the responses, burgers appear to be the main attraction for most folks, but there were some interesting (and we assume tasty) outliers.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next late night trip to Cook Out or you’re just curious about potential combinations, here are some of our readers’ orders.

Burger Tray orders at Cook Out

Burgers were by far the most common choice from readers, but their choices for sides and drinks showed some variation.

Here are the responses we received with burgers in the order.

Big Double burger served cheddar style + chicken nuggets + beef quesadilla + a strawberry milkshake. For those who don’t know, Cook Out’s “Big Double” burger is trademarked, so if you order one, you know you’re getting something special. The doubled beef choice here (or is that tripled beef, if you count the Big Double as two?) by adding the beef quesadilla is bold, but we like the addition of the strawberry milkshake to round things out.

Big Double burger served cheddar style + a corn dog + onion rings + a chocolate malt shake + Cook Out sauce. It appears we have another Big Double cheddar style fan, but this order includes the crucial addition of Cook Out sauce. We have to admit that we’re not entirely familiar with Cook Out sauce, but according to WeWantTheSauce.com, it’s a “creamy mayo, ketchup, mustard, Cajun seasoning blend.” We’re sure it pairs perfectly with the corn dog.

Regular burger with mustard, mayo, ketchup and lettuce + fries with extra Cajun seasoning + onion rings + chocolate nut shake. The reader who submitted this order told us, “don’t bother with anything else,” so we’ll take their advice and leave this one with minimal commentary.

Bacon cheeseburger + a chorizo quesadilla + corn dog + a Reese’s milkshake. This reader told us that the chorizo quesadilla is apparently “available at a few special locations,” and according to a tweet from Cook Out, it seems like it was introduced to the menu in 2020. We’ll have to do some research to see if it’s available in the Triangle, but we know it has to be good, because the reader said they’ve “been living abroad a few years and think of this meal every day!”

Burger + chicken nuggets + fries + Huge Tea. If you’re not going to get a milkshake at Cook Out, a Huge Tea is a good option to wash down all that fried goodness. (We prefer Cheerwine ourselves, but we’ll withhold our judgment.)

Regular burger with cheese, ketchup and mayo + double chicken quesadillas + a Huge Tea. Another Huge Tea fan, but this reader doubles up their quesadilla sides. We’re sure this combo tastes great.

Big Double burger tray with mustard, ketchup and slaw + chicken nuggets + a quesadilla + tea. Usually you see people eat slaw and chili (plus onions) on a burger, but we like the commitment to solely slaw here.

Big Double tray with cheese, bacon, lettuce and mayo + Cajun fries + white cheddar cheese bites + a Huge Tea. Two notes here: First, you folks really like your Big Double burgers. Second, in our opinion, the white cheddar cheese bites are an underrated but great side option.

Big Double burger with bacon + with a bacon wrap + chicken wrap + sweet tea. This reader likes wraps and isn’t afraid to show it.

Big Double burger with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and mayo + with Cajun fries + a chicken quesadilla + a Huge Tea (or sometimes an M&M and peanut butter milkshake). Did we mention you folks really like Big Double burgers? We like someone that stays prepared with a back-up order, and the M&M and peanut butter milkshake alternative here sounds tasty.

Regular cheeseburger served plain + with a double order of onion rings + a lemonade. We appreciate the simplicity here. It likely makes for a smooth ordering experience at the drive-thru, which we’re sure the Cook Out employees and everyone behind you in line appreciates. Bonus points for mixing it up and choosing lemonade as your drink.

Other, non-burger orders at Cook Out

As much as most readers liked burgers as their Tray entree, there were some readers who submitted more unique orders, including for hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and more.

Chili dogs + hush puppies + fries. This reader didn’t submit a drink with their order, but we like that they included hush puppies. And if you’re wondering, a Tray comes with two hot dogs if you order them as your main food item.

Chicken sandwich served club style + regular fries + slaw + a vanilla milkshake. With 40 possible milkshake flavors, some of you might be judging this reader for ordering plain vanilla. But hear us out: A vanilla milkshake sets the tone for the rest of the menu. If some place can’t do those right, they shouldn’t try other flavors. We admit to having ordered vanilla shakes ourselves at Cook Out, and they don’t disappoint. Sometimes, simple is better.

Grilled chicken sandwich + fries + onion rings + Cheerwine. Finally, someone ordered a Cheerwine. We’re sure it pairs great with this simple and classic meal combo.

Barbecue sandwich (add pickles) + ranch chicken wrap + beef quesadilla + a Cheerwine. We’re not sure about the pickles on a barbecue sandwich, but if this Cheerwine-drinking reader says so, we’ll give it a try.

Junior BLT with fries + a chicken ranch wrap (with no ranch) + a sweet tea (with extra ice). The first and only suggestion for a Junior Tray, this order took us on a roller coaster ride. A chicken ranch wrap without the condiment that’s right there in its name? Extra ice in the tea? This reader knows what they want and exactly how they want it.

Honorable mention order

We’re not quite sure what “Cheddar Friday” means, but one reader told us that’s their order.

Is it a burger served cheddar style? Maybe with an order or two of white cheddar cheese bites? And ordered only on Fridays?

We may never know, but we like the mystery.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Siakam, Raptors top Thunder 117-98 for seventh straight win

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory. Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play. The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Th

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Slovenia wins Olympic debut of ski jumping mixed team

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia won the first Olympic ski jumping mixed team gold medal on Monday. The team of Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc had 1,000.5 points, dominating the competition by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters (333 feet) and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians. Russia won silver and Canada, in a surprise, earned bronze. Germany, one of the favorites to win, was disqualified after the first

  • Veteran running back William Powell returns to Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018. Ottawa also signed receiver Da

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 9, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 8, 2022: "Through everything that I've been through in the past four years I've always had a strong head on my shoulders. I've believed in myself, that everything is going to come back around and you can achieve your goals." —Snowboarder Meryeta O'Dine, who overcame personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil en route to winning bronze in the women's snowboard cross. --- "I knew that if I was

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,