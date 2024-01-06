I Asked AI What Drag Queens From Each State Look Like, And Here's What It Served Up
BuzzFeed
·1 min read
Have you ever watched RuPaul's Drag Race and thought, "I wish I were as fabulous as the people on this show?" I do. So, let's see what a drag queen from all 50 US states looks like:
Quick Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.
1.Alabama:
2.Alaska:
3.Arizona:
4.Arkansas:
5.California:
6.Colorado:
7.Connecticut:
8.Delaware:
9.Florida:
10.Georgia:
11.Hawaii:
12.Idaho:
13.Illinois:
14.Indiana:
15.Iowa:
16.Kansas:
17.Kentucky:
18.Louisana:
19.Maine:
20.Maryland:
21.Massachusetts:
22.Michigan:
23.Minnesota:
24.Mississippi:
25.Missouri:
26.Montana:
27.Nebraska:
28.Nevada:
29.New Hampshire:
30.New Jersey:
31.New Mexico:
32.New York:
33.North Carolina:
34.North Dakota:
35.Ohio:
36.Oklahoma:
37.Oregon:
38.Pennsylvania:
39.Rhode Island:
40.South Carolina:
41.South Dakota:
42.Tennessee:
43.Texas:
44.Utah:
45.Vermont:
46.Virginia:
47.Washington
48.West Virginia:
49.Wisconsin:
50.Wyoming
51.Washington D.C.:
Which state was your favorite? Comment below!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.
MONTREAL — The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday afternoon that a bus travelling from Montreal rolled over on U.S. Highway 87 in the town of Lake George. Police have said one person died and 11 others were injured, one of them seriously. All wounded passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. Don Lehman, public affairs director for New
Former President Trump warned Friday that there will be “big trouble” if the Supreme Court does not rule in his favor on his eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case after the state’s Supreme Court determined last month that Trump should not be on the primary…
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed rookie center Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago's long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blackhawks acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for a co
Yesterday, the ongoing disruption of shipping in the Red Sea took an interesting turn. The Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), a threat well known to anyone who has operated in the Gulf in the last few years – and very well known to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, some of whom have taken up residency on the bottom as a result – made its appearance in the southern Red Sea.
Former deputy chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (AFU) General Staff, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, advised against believing rumors about the elimination of the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 6.
Despite Russia having significantly greater firepower, its illegal invasion of Ukraine has not gone according to plan. Although Ukraine was not a member of NATO, the West responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal for help with a mass of hi-tech weapons and ammunition. Inspired by Ukraine's initial successes at liberating 12,000 sq km of occupied Kharkiv in September 2022, the West provided a huge volume of military supplies to support Mr Zelenskyy's spring offensive.