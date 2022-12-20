If you could chat with a robot about Miami, what would you ask? And what would it say?

We were curious. So we spoke with ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that’s now a viral sensation.

The chatbot is a language-learning software developed by San Francisco-based company OpenAI that’s designed to have conversations with people. The company was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk (the Tesla and Twitter owner is just an investor now), Sam Altman and other Silicon Valley investors, and is backed by Microsoft, according to Forbes and CNBC.

At the moment, the company is letting people chat with the chatbot prototype for free during a research period. So far, more than a million people have signed up to try the tech.

How does it work?

You type your questions to the AI and get a typed answer back. The AI system understands follow-up questions too, which can make it feel more like a conversation, although its access to information is limited.

Unlike Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, it doesn’t use the internet. It was trained using text data through 2021.

The bot knows that Gloria Estefan and Pitbull live in Miami, for example, and it can also explain why storm surge is one of the biggest threats hurricanes bring to Miami. It also knows why iguanas freeze. But it can’t talk about current events, like the recent FTX scandal.

You also shouldn’t believe everything the bot tells you. Some of the information it provides might be incorrect or outdated. But you can still have fun with the AI. That is, if you don’t mind its often lengthy, sometimes repetitive answers. You also shouldn’t expect it to give personal opinions, like if it has a favorite Florida theme park. It won’t.

So, what does talking to ChatGPT sound like?

Here’s a look at our Q&A with the bot:

If you could chat with a robot about Miami, what would you ask? And what would it say?

How would you describe Miami?

“Miami is a vibrant and diverse city located in the southeastern United States. It is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and bustling metropolis, and is a popular destination for tourists and residents alike. Miami is home to a wide range of attractions, including world-class museums, art galleries, restaurants, and entertainment venues, as well as a thriving business and financial center.

Story continues

The city is also known for its unique blend of cultures and influences, including Latin America, Caribbean, and American influences, which are reflected in its food, music, art, and architecture. Overall, Miami is a vibrant and exciting city with much to offer to residents and visitors alike.”

In comparison, here’s what Amazon’s Alexa told us:

“From howtoadvice.com, Miami is a vibrant city teeming with Cuban culture, lush Everglades, wildlife and magnificent beaches bordering the Atlantic coastline.”

Apple’s Siri gives us a portion of a Wikipedia article: Miami, officially the City of Miami, known as “the 305,” “The Magic City,” and “Gateway to the Americas,” is a coastal metropolis and the county seat of Miami-Dade County in South Florida, United States.”

What does the chatbot say about South Beach?

What are popular and fun things to do in Miami?

“Miami is a vibrant and exciting city with many fun things to do. Some popular activities in the city include:

▪ Visit the beaches: Miami is known for its beautiful beaches, so why not spend some time soaking up the sun and enjoying the crystal clear waters? You can go swimming, build sandcastles, or just relax on a beach chair with a good book.

▪ Explore the Art Deco District: Miami is home to many beautiful Art Deco buildings, and a walk through the Art Deco District is a great way to experience the city’s unique architecture.

▪ Visit a museum or art gallery: Miami is home to several world-class museums and art galleries, including the Pérez Art Museum and the Frost Art Museum. Spend some time exploring the city’s rich culture and history.

▪ Go out for a delicious meal: Miami is known for its vibrant food scene, with many top-rated restaurants offering a wide range of cuisines. Try a classic Cuban meal, or indulge in some delicious seafood or steak.

▪ Enjoy the nightlife: Miami is known for its vibrant nightlife, with many bars, clubs, and live music venues to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a laid-back cocktail bar or a wild dance club, Miami has something for everyone.

These are just a few examples of the many fun and exciting things to do in Miami. The city has something for everyone, so you’re sure to find something that you enjoy.”

In comparison, here’s what Amazon’s Alexa says:

“From allied.com. Miami is bursting with things to do, including dining and world-class restaurants, relaxing on some of the most beautiful beaches, cheering on pro sports and dancing the night away in one of the city’s glamorous nightclubs.”

Apple’s Siri gives us a list of three different websites that provide examples of things to do.

What does the chatbot say about traffic in Miami? “Traffic and congestion are also major issues for people living in the region. The roads and highways in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are often congested, and this can make it difficult for people to get around.”

What are some of the most important issues for people living in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys?

“Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are all part of the greater Miami area, and they face many common issues and challenges. Some of the most important issues for people living in this region include:

▪ Affordable housing: One of the most important issues for people living in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys is affordable housing. The cost of housing in the region is high, and many people struggle to afford a place to live.

▪ Traffic and congestion: Traffic and congestion are also major issues for people living in the region. The roads and highways in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are often congested, and this can make it difficult for people to get around.

▪ Climate change: Climate change is a significant issue for people living in the region, as Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are located on the coast and are vulnerable to sea level rise and other impacts of climate change.

▪ Immigration: Immigration is also an important issue for people living in the region, as Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are home to many immigrants from different parts of the world.

▪ Public safety: Public safety is another important issue for people living in the region. Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys are large urban areas, and they face many of the same challenges as other cities, such as crime and public health issues.

Overall, there are many important issues for people living in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys. These issues affect the quality of life for residents, and addressing them will require ongoing effort and collaboration from community leaders, elected officials, and other stakeholders.”

In comparison, here’s what Amazon’s Alexa says: “In Miami-Dade County, lack of affordable housing and expensive rental markets coupled with large proportions of people living with HIV who are uninsured and live in poverty make for a challenging HIV care landscape.”

Key Lime Pie vs. Strawberry Shortcake. Which one would you pick?

What are popular dishes in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys?

The bot’s first answer is Cuban food, such as ropa vieja, arroz con pollo and Cuban sandwiches. Then it listed stone crabs, ceviche, Key Lime Pie, which the bot notes is particularly popular in the Keys, and mango smoothies.

My family is visiting. Any restaurant recommendations?

Versailles, Joe’s Stone Crab, Zuma, La Mar, and Sakaya Kitchen are the bot’s recommendations. (Sakaya Kitchen, by the way, is now Society BBQ’s Midtown Miami location.)

Could Miami be the next New York City? What about the next Silicon Valley?

“It is unlikely that Miami will become the next New York City, as both cities are unique and have their own strengths and characteristics. New York City is known for its iconic skyline, bustling streets, and rich cultural history, while Miami is known for its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and vibrant nightlife. Both cities are popular destinations and have their own unique appeal, but it is unlikely that Miami will ever surpass New York City as a global hub of culture, commerce, and finance.”

However, you won’t get the same answer if you ask Amazon’s Alexa: “From skyscanner.com. Miami is a city that is quickly becoming the new New York City.” Siri just pulls up three different articles.

What about Silicon Valley?

Well, we guess the tech bros will be happy. The AI says it’s possible Miami will become a hub for technology and innovation, similar to California’s Silicon Valley.

“Miami has many of the characteristics that are conducive to the growth of a technology sector, including a diverse population, a strong business environment, and access to global markets,” the bot says. “Additionally, Miami’s proximity to Latin America and the Caribbean makes it an attractive location for companies looking to expand into those regions.

However, whether or not Miami will become the next Silicon Valley is difficult to predict. There are many factors that can influence the growth of a technology sector, including the availability of funding, the availability of skilled workers, and the presence of supportive government policies. Additionally, the success of a technology sector depends on the ability of companies to innovate and create new products and services that are in high demand.

In the end, the success of Miami as a technology hub will depend on the actions of local businesses, entrepreneurs, and government leaders. They will need to work together to create the conditions that are conducive to the growth of a vibrant technology sector.”

Date ideas in Miami? What about birthday party ideas?

Could this bot be the next Dr. Love? The bot said it doesn’t have any personal dating experience, but it can give general dating advice. So we asked for date suggestions in the Magic City:

Here’s what it recommended:

“Miami is a vibrant and exciting city, with many fun and romantic date ideas to choose from. Here are a few suggestions:

▪ Take a walk along the beach: Miami is known for its beautiful beaches, so why not enjoy a romantic walk along the water’s edge? You could watch the sunset, build sandcastles, or just hold hands and enjoy each other’s company.

▪ Go on a boat tour: Miami is surrounded by water, so why not explore the city from the deck of a boat? There are many companies that offer boat tours of the area, including sightseeing cruises and sunset tours.

▪ Visit a museum or art gallery: Miami is home to several world-class museums and art galleries, including the Perez Art Museum and the Frost Art Museum. Spend some time exploring the city’s rich culture and history together.

▪ Enjoy a meal at a romantic restaurant: Miami is known for its vibrant food scene, with many top-rated restaurants offering a wide range of cuisines. Choose a romantic spot and enjoy a delicious meal together.

▪ Go to a live music show: Miami is home to many live music venues, offering everything from jazz and salsa to pop and rock. Choose a show that you both will enjoy and enjoy a night of great music together.

These are just a few examples of the many fun and romantic date ideas in Miami. The city has something for everyone, so you’re sure to find something that you and your partner will enjoy.”

If you ask the bot for cheap romantic date suggestions, it keeps museums and the beach but also recommends picnics in the park, visiting a farmer’s market and watching a movie at home. For those ready to pop the question, the bot recommends proposing on a yacht or speedboat, with Miami’s skyline as the backdrop. The AI system says you can also propose at a rooftop bar, a museum or art gallery, at the park or at the beach where the “sound of the waves and the romantic atmosphere will make your proposal extra special.”

It gives similar recommendations for birthday parties, with one exception: spa days. The bot wants you to treat yourself on your special day.

Cost of buying or renting a home? What can be done to make it more affordable?

The bot acknowledges that buying and renting a home or apartment can be pricey in Miami. It says the strong economy and job opportunities have led to high demand for housing. Space is also limited. These factors, the bot says, are causing high prices.

When asked about what can be done to make living in the area more affordable, it gave a somewhat detailed response that involves creating more homes and apartments, implementing affordable housing programs, encouraging the development of affordable housing and improving public transportation so people can live farther from the city center.

The bot recommends visiting the Florida Keys, the Everglades, Orlando, Tampa and St. Augustine.

I live in Miami and want to do a Florida road trip. Any suggestions on where to go?

The bot recommends visiting the Florida Keys, the Everglades, Orlando, Tampa and St. Augustine. It gave brief descriptions on what makes these locations popular tourist destinations. Naturally, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld were mentioned for Orlando.

What do you think the future of Miami is?

“The future of Miami is likely to be bright and exciting, as the city is a major economic and cultural center in the United States. Miami is known for its vibrant and diverse culture, beautiful beaches, and exciting nightlife, and these attributes are likely to continue to attract people to the city in the future.

In addition, Miami is home to many successful businesses and industries, and it is a major hub for trade and commerce. The city’s economy is likely to continue to grow and thrive in the future, providing opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

One potential challenge for Miami in the future is the threat of climate change. Miami is located on the coast, and it is vulnerable to sea level rise and other impacts of climate change. To address this challenge, the city will need to implement strategies to adapt to a changing climate, such as building sea walls and improving stormwater management.

Overall, the future of Miami is likely to be vibrant and dynamic, with many opportunities for residents and visitors alike. The city’s unique culture and economic strengths are likely to continue to make it a popular destination for many people.”

How to try the bot yourself

Have another question you want to ask the bot?

You can visit chat.openai.com and create an account to chat with the bot during the free research period. It’s a text-based system, so you’ll have to type out your question, and then the bot will type back. However, remember that not everything the bot says is accurate. It also might not be able to answer every question you have. Sometimes, rephrasing the question helps.

Unless you’re asking if the Palmetto Expressway’s eternal construction will end. Then the bot might decline to answer, citing lack of information in its training. We got lucky once. It briefly spoke to us about the Palmetto and noted that construction “may never completely end.”

Well, guess we’re in agreement, bot.

Miami Herald staff writer Howard Cohen contributed to this report.