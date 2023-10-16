How do you ask for a salary increase? Our resident career coach gives her advice

Getty Images

Welcome to Consult a Coach, our regular careers clinic for Bazaar readers. Send us your work dilemmas, and we’ll ask our new careers agony aunt – the industry professional, executive coach and motivational speaker Jo Glynn-Smith – to answer it.

Here, Jo advises a reader on how to ask for a job title and salary that reflect the way she's grown at her company.

Dear Jo,



I’ve just turned 30 and I’ve been at the same company for six years now. I started out in a pretty junior marketing role, doing simple tasks like scheduling email promotions for the e-commerce brand I work for, but I’ve since taken on a lot more strategic responsibility and recently oversaw a huge internal rebranding project. What’s a bit galling is that my salary has only gone up incrementally – a couple of per cent a year if I’m lucky – and doesn’t really reflect how much I’ve developed. I don’t want to leave because I love my job and I still feel challenged and fulfilled by it, but I’m increasingly aware that I could earn more and have a better job title if I were to go elsewhere. Am I being punished for my loyalty to the firm, and is the only way to increase my earning potential to jump ship?



With thanks,



Mélanie, 30





Jo says...

Dear Mélanie,

I’m so pleased that you’ve sent me this question. It’s an age-old problem and it’s great that we’ll have the chance to explore some possible avenues and hopefully get you a positive result.

One of the downsides of really loving a job is the fear of 'rocking the boat' when it comes to those difficult conversations. If there isn’t a structured appraisal or annual-review process (which it sounds as though there isn’t). it makes things even more challenging. This can lead to salary and title stagnation and, even though you are happy in your role, the frustration that you are now feeling is inevitable the more experienced you become. You are not being punished for your loyalty, but it sounds as though you will have to make the first move, so let’s get on with how to do that.

Prior to any salary or promotion conversation, you need to prepare. I would do this before you set up the meeting with your line manager, so that you feel even more certain that this is the right decision. Confidence is key here: we want to make sure that you go into that meeting armed with information that backs you up, much like any pitch, so make preparation a priority.

Firstly, let’s start with you. Ask yourself:

How have I developed or evolved in my role? What are my responsibilities now, versus when I started? You could refer to your job specification for somewhere to start. What have I achieved? This is where you should mention the rebranding project. How else have I contributed to the success of the company? How has the company performed in the time that I have been there? If you have any positive performance figures to support you, add them in here. For example, you might find that revenue has increased since you joined, or that since the rebranding project, there’s more customer engagement. Solid facts and figures are always helpful.

Now that you have all this information to hand, you can move onto the second part of the preparation: the title and salary benchmarking. Ask yourself:

Based on my current list of responsibilities, what do I think my title should be? Ask colleagues, friends or other contacts to help here. Using this more appropriate title, use the job-search function in LinkedIn to look for equivalent roles and corresponding salaries. How do these salaries compare to yours? Select five or six roles to find the average and match it against what you currently earn. Now you know where you’re aiming, and you can present your manager with comparative analysis. What other benefits could you also pitch for that could help you feel more valued? More flexibility? More holiday? Student-loan support? Medical care?

The final consideration is to decide what you will do if no salary increase, no title change and no additional benefits are agreed upon. Will you stay, knowing that you are undervalued? Or perhaps now that you have all this information, might you have the confidence to look for opportunities elsewhere? Of course, you’ll have to cross that bridge when you come to it, but for now, at least, you are ready to book that review.

Good luck!

Courtesy of Jo Glynn-Smith

Jo Glynn-Smith is a transformation coach, speaker and personal-brand expert from London who works with leaders, entrepreneurs and businesses to help maximise their team or individual potential. Before becoming a coach, she spent most of her career in the fashion industry working at the highest level with some of the biggest global brands. You can follow Jo for more coaching tips and advice on Instagram (@jojoglynnsmith) or visit her website, joglynnsmith.com.





