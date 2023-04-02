Ask John: My office is facing a fish and chip mutiny

Timpson

Q: The shocking rise in food prices this past year has forced me to remove some popular dishes from our staff canteen. Our employees are in uproar, as if removing fish and chips from Friday’s menu is a crime worse than murder. How can I get them back on side?

A: You have made a mistake. Even when facing a crisis, the last costs to be cut are the perks most valued by your colleagues.

Our canteen, which we call the Cobblers’ Cafe, is a community hub for office and warehouse colleagues at our central support centre in Wythenshawe, Manchester.

When the price of food goes up we would rather increase the subsidy on fish and chips than take them off the menu. Successful restaurants would never think of dropping their most popular dish.

What might look to you like a logical reaction to rising costs clearly seems very different to your colleagues – that’s why they have expressed their strong disapproval.

This could be one of those situations when a short term decision has long term consequences. Regain the initiative by putting all the popular dishes back on the menu and give everyone a free lunch next Friday to celebrate.

The current price increases, particularly in energy and food, are making managers think outside their normal box. Never mind what was written in any five-year plan, you must work with the world as it is, not what you thought it was going to be.

Over the last year even the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility have been known to change their minds, so you, too, can have second thoughts, particularly when it comes to pay.

As well as continuing to let your colleagues have their fish on Fridays, increase their pay so they can keep up with the standard of living.

We are in changing times. Think back to 2019, when things were boringly stable.

The Bank Rate had been below 1pc for more than 10 years, inflation hardly ever rose above 2pc, salary negotiations were seldom a big deal and plenty of people applied for job vacancies.

Since the beginning of 2020 we have experienced Covid, lockdowns, a war in Europe and the highest level of inflation since the 1980s. We have to change to survive, but there is no need to change our principles.

Over the last year business leaders have gone to great lengths to cut energy costs.

Changes in the market, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, have caused most managers to carry out a detailed review of their energy usage to keep the increased cost burden as low as possible.

This understandable reaction leads me to ask a pertinent question: if it was possible to find savings when the prices increased, why didn’t the team discover ways to economise before then?

John Lewis has just appointed Nish Kankiwala as their chief executive.

He arrives with a reputation for cost cutting and turning around troubled companies. The partnership clearly has severe problems, but cuts alone are unlikely to put it back on the road to recovery.

John Lewis runs the risk that sweeping economies will undermine its reputation for quality and service. Emergency cost-cutting may improve short term profits but may endanger the culture that created their success.

At Timpson we have recognised that cost-cutting campaigns shouldn’t just be prompted by a period of tough trading.

About 15 years ago we introduced a scheme we call ‘Cash for Growth’. The name gives a reason for cutting costs when the business is doing quite well. Every two or three years we carry out a thorough cost review. We want to ensure that we aren’t wasting money on day to day expenditure that could be used for future investment.

Every time, we search for savings in the sure knowledge that we’re not wasting our time. There are always unwanted costs to be cut.

Occasionally in this column I mention Parkinson’s Law, a book that should be compulsory reading for every executive and senior civil servant.

C. Northcote Parkinson, who wrote it in 1955, observed that every year an organisation is likely to create more jobs to achieve the same end result. In my own business, and elsewhere, his remarks are as relevant today as they were 68 years ago.

That’s why at Timpson, we carry out cost-cutting exercises when the business is doing well – as that’s when companies hire people they don’t need.

But don’t just expect to make savings on your payroll.

You can learn an awful lot by sifting through a batch of recent invoices.

Be prepared for some big surprises as you discover how some people have frittered away your money.

Leave your canteen alone – you have bigger fish to fry.

Sir John Timpson is chairman of the high-street services provider, Timpson.

read more answers from his Ask John column here