Ask the expert: Is it worth paying £450 extra for a main dealer service?

Dear Alex,

We have been quoted more than £600 for a full service on our 2019 Lexus RX at a main dealer. An online service provider quoted £157, with the car being collected and returned. The dilemma is that Lexus extends the warranty when it services the car. Its website states cars registered before 2021 have a five-year manufacturer warranty, but the owner’s manual says three years. Is paying almost £450 extra for a main dealer service worth it?

– GA

Dear GA,

These online service providers are essentially booking agents; they give you a quote for a service, then arrange to have your car collected and taken to a local garage with which they have a contract to provide work.

There are some things to be aware of, however. Firstly, these online service providers do not have a universally glowing reputation. Some users report that they were reeled in with an attractively low quote but they were later told extra work was required, of course at extra cost. Others say their car was not returned on the same day, leaving them unexpectedly without transport for an evening. Many point out they had no idea where their car was going, as their contract was with (and an invoice provided by) the online agent.

When comparing any independent garage with a main dealer, it’s worth asking what they consider to be a “full service”. It might only consist of an oil and filter change and a cursory inspection of the rest of the car, for which £157 would be about right. But that would leave items such as the air and pollen filters, spark plugs and so on unchecked.

For that £600, Lexus will also change the brake fluid and differential oil, both of which are required every two years or 20,000 miles. I suspect the sum also includes spark plugs, which are mandated every four years or 40,000 miles.

The online provider’s quote almost certainly won’t include those jobs. I wouldn’t deter you from using a reputable independent – they can be as good as, if not better than, main dealers – but just be sure you compare like for like.

