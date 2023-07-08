Ask the expert: ‘Which small automatic SUV is best for £15,000?’

'It’s hard to ignore the attractions of an MG ZS' - Uwe Fischer

Dear Alex,

Due to disability I need an automatic car to replace my manual-gearbox Skoda Karoq. I do not need a vehicle as large as the Karoq, but would like to retain its ease of access and the higher driving position. For my very low mileage I feel that a used petrol model would fit the bill, with a budget of £15,000. What would you suggest?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

– MM

Dear MM,

At this price, it’s hard to ignore the attractions of an MG ZS. These little SUVs have made quite the splash thanks to their incredible value, and that holds true as a second-hand buy; your money buys a three-year-old Exclusive version with all the equipment and a zippy 1.0-litre turbo engine, with only 20,000 miles.

Given the ZS had a seven-year warranty when new, that gives another four years of worry-free motoring, assuming the car has been serviced in accordance with manufacturer standards. Beyond that MG’s longer-term reliability is still a bit of an unknown. That, combined with the ZS’s rather cheap-feeling interior, is the only real note of caution.

If that doesn’t appeal, what about a Mazda CX-3? If you can live with its cramped back seats and small boot, it’s one of the sweetest small SUVs to drive, with a classy, well built interior. Mazda has a good reputation for reliability, too, while its 2.0-litre engine provides plenty of low-down shove.

It isn’t quite such good value as the MG – your budget gets you a 2018 SE-L Nav with 30,000 miles, less equipment and no warranty to speak of – but what you’re paying for is quality.

Need a bit more space? If you liked your Karoq, try the Seat Arona. It’s built on the same platform though it’s a size smaller overall, so it’s sensibly compact and not too tall, so it’s wieldy around town yet has the high driving position you desire. It’s smart inside and good to drive, while the 1.0-litre turbo is one of the sweetest engines the Volkswagen Group makes.

While the DSG auto gearbox is known for reliability issues, your budget gets you a later car which features a much more dependable incarnation – I found a 2018 1.0 TSI Xcellence, almost the top of the range, with 20,000 miles.

Roomier still is the Suzuki Vitara. It’s a great little car and almost as good value as the MG, with a 2019 example with 27,000 miles available for your budget with the 1.0-litre engine and in high-spec SZ-T form.

The Vitara’s interior isn’t quite as smart as the CX-3 or Arona’s, but neither is it as cheap as the MG’s. What’s good about it is that while the dashboard plastics are somewhat unyielding, the bits you touch – indicator stalks, gear lever, door handles and buttons – all feel high-quality. Suzuki has a good reputation, too, so a Vitara should be a reliable option.

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.