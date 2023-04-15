Ask the Expert: Can I remove an unwanted car from private land?

dvla clamp on wheel - In Pictures

Dear Alex,

If a person parks on my land and he continues in spite of me warning him not to do so, can I legally remove his car?

– BL

Dear BL,

A To cut a long story short, no. The Protection of Freedoms Act 2012 says that private landowners are not allowed to remove a vehicle without authority to do so.

However, you have a few options open to you. Firstly: has the car been abandoned? If so, then the local authority must do something about it even if it is on private property.

It is, of course, down to the local authority to decide whether a vehicle has been abandoned; there are several tests for this, for example if the car is untaxed, if it’s run down or unroadworthy (with broken windows, flat tyres and so on), if it’s been stationary for a “significant” amount of time, if a number plate is missing, or if it’s burned out. If one or more of these is the case, you might be able to get your council to remove the car.

But if the car isn’t abandoned – or if the local authority doesn’t deem it to be – you’re a bit stuck. Unless there’s a criminal angle (if the car has been stolen, for instance), this situation is considered a trespass in the eyes of the law and, as such, it’s a civil matter, so the police won’t get involved.

Obviously, it is advisable not to take the law into your own hands. Any acts of revenge, such as vandalism, could land you with a prosecution for anti-social behaviour or criminal damage.

The only real option available to you, therefore, is to get a court order for the removal of the vehicle. The most obvious way to do that is to file a civil suit for trespass against the owner. It sounds as though you know who that is, but if you don’t you’ll also need to employ a solicitor to get the court’s permission to find out his identity.

You could also seek damages for private nuisance, although while this might result in you getting a bit of cash, on its own it won’t compel the owner of the car to remove it.

Either way, I’m afraid to say this can be a lengthy process, as well as a costly one. As always, my advice would be to talk to a legal professional before taking either course of action.

